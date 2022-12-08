ABC's 'The View' hosts awkwardly discuss cheating spouses amid T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach affair

ABC is suffering through a scandalous affair gripping two of the co-hosts of its daytime show "GMA3," so it may have appeared curious to some that another daytime program devoted an entire segment Thursday to how one would deal with a cheating spouse.

"The View," ABC's long-running female chat show, discussed actress Beverly D'Angelo's revelation that her former husband gladly divorced her decades ago when she confessed she'd fallen in love with actor Al Pacino.

The show's rather detailed discussion of what would and wouldn't be a deal-breaker in their respective marriages uncomfortably coincided with ABC managing the crisis involving "GMA3" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who had an affair while married to other people and have been yanked off the air since their relationship went public.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, noting D'Angelo and her husband had an "arrangement" that they could see other people, said it was an example of why such deals make a marriage doomed to fail.

"This is why you don’t have little arrangements, because if you meet Idris [Elba] or Al [Pacino] or somebody like that, and then you fall in love, you can’t compete with them, and so you need to either be married or not," she said.

"Being married doesn't help, babe," chimed in Whoopi Goldberg, who has been divorced several times and had a famous fling with Ted Danson in the 1990s that led to the break-up of his second marriage.

Co-host Sara Haines said that if her husband told her he was in love with someone else, she would also quickly let the marriage dissolve.

"I don’t know how I could live next to — knowing someone I loved was in love with someone else," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Haines a hypothetical about her husband simply sleeping with another woman, whether she could have a "conversation" about saving the marriage for the sake of her family.

"Is this something I can salvage? Is this a growth moment? Can we come back from this? Those are conversations I never thought I would be open to having," Haines said.

"If he comes and tells you that he’s having some little thing with somebody, and you would say, ‘I'm going to forgive you and we’re going to go on,' the children will suffer anyway because you will want to strangle him and stab him in his sleep," Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that it's "much more hurtful" if your significant other has fallen in love with another person.

Not mentioned on "The View" or on any other ABC programs, Holmes and Robach remained off the air Thursday as ABC executives continue mulling how to handle the situation. At first, insiders said they wouldn't be punished for their consensual relationship, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers on an internal call over the weekend that the duo would be pulled while they figured out what to do, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Puck's Dylan Byers took a dig at Godwin for her handling of the situation this week, noting the network had lurched from appearing to pass on judgment to deciding it was worthy of a full investigation. The New York Post has since reported Holmes had other affairs.

Holmes and Robach appeared to make light of the situation in their last appearance together, with Holmes saying on the air Friday, after the story had broken, that it had been a "great week." Robach smiled and said, "Speak for yourself."

"No one is saying that on-air talent are simply bushy-tailed, attractive people who can only read from cue cards. But, well, they shouldn’t be in charge of their own crisis P.R.," Byers wrote.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years."

The bombshell story included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November, and the New York Post followed with an onslaught of exclusives, including that Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."

The story has already "been a hit to Disney’s brand," and the duo could be permanently in Mickey Mouse's doghouse, according to a crisis management guru.

"They're known for a certain standard of moral conduct," Eric Shiffer, the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News Digital.

"I think Amy and T.J.’s careers are likely asphyxiated at Disney and ‘Good Morning America,'" Shiffer said. "I think had they been at a different network, they may have continued on. In fact, the ratings may have been even better."

