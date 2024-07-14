ABC’s George Stephanopoulos says Trump, his supporters have contributed to ‘violent rhetoric’

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said Sunday that former President Trump and his supporters have contributed to "violent rhetoric" nationally in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt on the former president.

Trump was the victim of an attempted assassination on Saturday by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from western Pennsylvania. Before being killed by law enforcement, Crooks reportedly shot at Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear.

On ABC’s "This Week," Stephanopoulos noted statements by Trump supporters Vivek Ramaswamy and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who have both criticized the left for their heated rhetoric about Trump leading up to the assassination attempt.

"Of course, President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric, as well," Stephanopoulos said.

"Absolutely, George," Raddatz agreed.

"We were just looking back this morning at some of the things President Trump has said," she continued. "He warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan district attorney, ‘our country is being destroyed as they tell us to be peaceful.’ Trump in January warned of bedlam in the country if the criminal charges against him succeeded, and of course, in March he said, ‘Now if I don’t get elected… it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.’"

Raddatz noted Trump has said the "bloodbath" quote was a joke and taken out of context – he was referring to economic woes with his remarks – before adding, "But those are indeed his words."

Raddatz then said Trump supporters have offered similar rhetoric and quickly evoked the January 6 Capitol riot.

"Let’s remember January 6," she said.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crooks killed one rally attendee and critically wounded two others in the shooting. Trump, with blood on his ear and face, waved defiantly to his supporters as he was hustled off the stage by the Secret Service, yelling, "Fight!"

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age. Records show he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."

Last week, Stephanopoulos found himself in hot water when he told TMZ that he did not think President Biden could serve another four years, amid the debate over his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump after his weak debate showing last month. ABC News released a statement Tuesday night telling Fox News Digital, "George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News."

Stephanopoulos appeared to be regretful of his candid admission, saying in a statement, "Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have."

