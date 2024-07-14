Potential Trump VP Vance accuses Biden admin of inciting violence with wild rhetoric

Sen. J.D. Vance , who is under consideration to be former President Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican ticket, accused the Biden campaign of inciting violence against Trump.

The Ohio senator wrote in a social media post that the attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Penn., on Saturday was "not just some isolated incident."

"The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs," Vance posted on X.

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

He continued, "That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

Vance is considered a front-runner in the race to become Trump's vice-president — alongside North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

The Ohio senator was once a strong critic of Trump, but has become an avowed Trump loyalist since the former president's first term.

TRUMP SAYS 'GOD ALONE' PREVENTED 'UNTHINKABLE' AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Republican Party strategists have asserted that choosing Vance as a running mate would send a message of confidence to Trump's core supporters and double-down on his platform.

Another potential Trump vice presidential candidate, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, likewise, said rhetoric from the left was to blame for the shooting.

"Let’s be clear: This was an assassination attempt aided and abetted by the radical Left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse," he wrote on social media following the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from western Pennsylvania, as the person behind the attempted assassination.

Federal authorities are investigating the assassination attempt and have not yet revealed a potential motive.