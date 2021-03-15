ABC, NBC, CBS ignore Portland violence, chaos during evening newscasts

Portland has been rocked by violent and dangerous protests this year, but anyone who relies on ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts for information would have no idea.

ABC’s "World News Tonight," "NBC Nightly News" and "CBS Evening News" have all completely avoided the story, according to the Media Research Center.

WEST COAST CITIES ERUPT IN VIOLENCE ON BREONNA TAYLOR ANNIVERSARY

"The ABC, CBS, NBC evening news anchors, reporters and producers are suppressing this story. As they’ve devoted zero seconds to the ongoing acts of anarchy in Portland this year," MRC deputy research director Geoffrey Dickens wrote.

The MRC analyzed coverage from Jan. 1 through March 14 and found no coverage of the violence in Portland. The report came after a chaotic weekend that saw rioters vandalize property, resulting in multiple arrests.

Non-scalable fencing was even reinstalled at Mark O'Hatfield Courthouse in Portland Sunday after rioters vandalized the building over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News.

PORTLAND MAYOR LOOKS TO RE-FUND POLICE WITH $2M REQUEST AS HOMICIDES SPIKE -- BUT COUNCIL SUPPORT UNCLEAR

"The liberal media obviously don’t want to embarrass Joe Biden with stories about lawlessness in Democratic cities," Dickens added. "Portland erupted in violence again this weekend ... but there was no mention of it on the evening network shows on Sunday."

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the death of George Floyd in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

The fencing had been installed in June to help de-escalate tensions between city police and protesters following Floyd's death, according to FOX 12 Oregon, but it reportedly turned into a point of contention.

Police said at the time it recognized the fence had become a "symbol of divide" between the department and the community, and it would remove the fence to show "our willingness to have dialogue and peaceful communication toward starting to heal our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, just one day after the fencing was removed, rioters marched down the streets of Portland, setting fires and smashing windows – and the unrest hasn’t stopped.

Officers found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters, Portland police said Saturday.

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.