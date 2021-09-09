ABC and CBS nightly newscasts once again skip covering Americans trapped in Afghanistan

Mainstream news networks ABC and CBS once again skipped covering how Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan during their Wednesday nightly news reports, opting to exclude the plight of those most affected by the Biden administration's broken promise to evacuate all U.S. citizens before withdrawing all remaining military personnel from the war-torn country.

According to Grabien transcripts, and first reported by NewsBusters, ABC chose to report on what would happen to the Afghan refugees who had already been evacuated but made no mention of the Americans left in the country, while CBS failed to mention Afghanistan at all during their report.

NBC dedicated just two lines in their Afghanistan report to the left behind Americans, with anchor Lester Holt briefly noting that the Biden administration was still relying on the Taliban to facilitate the extraction of stranded Americans, and reporter Andrea Mitchell simply stating at the end of her report that there were indeed Americans still trapped in Afghanistan with no clear path of escape.

All three networks did, however, dedicate time to arguably less important subjects, with ABC talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, which is still two and a half months away, and CBS talking about new inductees into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. NBC chose to spend more time on the controversial removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and the conservatorship of Britney Spears.

ABC and CBS were also criticized earlier this month for failing to cover the stranded Americans in Afghanistan just one day following the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country.

It's unknown exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, but the Biden administration says it is continuing to work with the government of Qatar to facilitate their exit.

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed there were "around" 100 Americans left in Afghanistan. She called the number "fluid" because, according to her, some of them weren't sure if they wanted to leave Afghanistan yet, but would be extracted if they decided to leave at a later point.