'A-plus' or 'Solid F?' Americans offer polarized reaction to Trump immigration policies in first 100 days

Americans offered polarized reactions to Fox News Digital when giving their assessment of President Donald Trump on his handling of immigration during his first 100 days.

"If you break the law and enter the United States illegally, you should be held accountable," said Todd in Knoxville, Tenn.

Darryl, speaking in Houston, Texas, told Fox News Digital he would grade Trump's handling of the immigration crisis an "A-plus."

"Because he shut the border when he said he would shut the border, and others said it wasn't possible," he said.

Trump ran for office successfully in part on his promise to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling, including accelerating deportations of criminal illegal aliens and ramping up border security to lower migrant crossings.

Matt in Knoxville gave him a "B," saying, "We have a set of laws, and a process, and rather than ignoring the laws, we should follow them and if the laws aren't working, then Congress should work together to reform the system so that it works better rather than just ignoring the laws."

"I don't like President Trump, but I like his policies and his stance on immigration," said Kyle in Knoxville.

"He's doing a great job. Keep going," said Candice in Detroit, Michigan. "The good people are good, I don't mind. Come in legally, all of that. But there's a lot of criminals that were allowed to come over. I mean, we need to be safe. I'm walking around in a city, and I want to make sure that I can walk around in a city and not feel like there's the cartel walking around here trying to get me."

It was a different story for Micah, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, who gave Trump a "solid F."

Art, speaking in Washington, D.C., said his immigration policy was "immoral."

"[Trump's] got no empathy," said Anthony in Houston. "I think it's done for the wrong reasons."

"Trying to get rid of millions of people willy-nilly is only going to lead to very bad situations, bloodshed, imprisonment," said Darlene, who was visiting D.C. from Missouri. "We don't have that many immigrants that are criminals. I am for taking violent criminals out of this country, but we have many people who are very good participants in this country that have to be given mercy."

Alysia, an Atlanta native, said Trump had "done an amazing job at making sure he keeps it at an F."

"This land belongs to indigenous people, so it's already stolen land," Jessica in Detroit told Fox News Digital.

Illegal migrant border encounters have plummeted since Trump took office in January and continue to trend at record lows compared to this time last year under former President Joe Biden.

There were just 32 encounters in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, compared to 1,134 encounters on the same day in 2024, according to Border Patrol sources. That equates to a 97% reduction.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays reported from Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Heckman from Houston, Texas, Joshua Nelson from Detroit, Michigan, and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi from Knoxville, Tenn. Fox News Digital reporters Michael Dorgan and Brooke Taylor also contributed to this report.