’60 Minutes’ correspondent ripped as ‘fraud’ and ‘liar’ for anti-Trump commencement speech

Prominent conservative social media users tore into "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley for slamming President Donald Trump during a recent commencement speech.

After the CBS News reporter accused the Trump administration of attacking journalists and universities and creating a spirit of fear for "truth seekers" in the country during his address to Wake Forest University graduates earlier this month, conservatives took to X to blast the "pompous" media figure.

"Pompous CBS journalist Scott Pelley closed his commencement address at Wake Forest by telling graduates they ‘are the fierce defenders of democracy, the seekers of truth,' and ‘the vanguard against ignorance’ that’s taken over the country (i.e. Trump)," the Media Research Center’s Curtis Houck wrote.

During his fiery speech last week, the CBS journalist painted a dark picture of the Trump agenda.

"Why attack universities? Why attack journalism? Because ignorance works for power," Pelley said. "First, make the truth seekers live in fear, sue the journalists and their companies for nothing. Then, send masked agents to abduct a college student who wrote an editorial in her college paper defending Palestinian rights and send her to a prison in Louisiana charged with nothing. Then move to destroy the law firms that stand up for the rights of others."

He continued, stating, "With that done, power can rewrite history with grotesque false narratives. They can make criminals heroes and heroes criminals. Power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality. Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There's nothing new in this."

Pelley then urged the graduates to speak up against the censorship and fear he said is being fostered by the administration.

"In this moment, this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack. And insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts, the fear to speak in America. If our government is, in Lincoln's phrase, 'Of the people, by the people, for the people,' then why are we afraid to speak?"

Pelley’s words come as the Trump administration has sought to withhold federal grants from Harvard and other prestigious universities for allegedly promoting left-wing policies and failing to crack down on antisemitism on campus.

The president is also in the middle of a lawsuit against Pelley’s employer, CBS, alleging that the network deceptively edited a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris shortly before the presidential election.

Conservatives on X weren’t buying Pelley’s assessment of Trump.

Comedian Adam Corolla wrote on X, "TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] hits narcissist especially hard."

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice mentioned an interview she had with Pelley to show evidence of his left-wing bias.

She wrote, "I read porn from public school library books to @ScottPelley, who listened with his glasses tucked between his lips. He edited out that part of the @60Minutes interview to make our concerns seem unfounded. Scott is a liar and fraud."

Former Trump senior advisor Jason Miller commented, "OK @ScottPelley @CBSNews @ParamountGCD… we see you."

Bill Clinton sexual assault accuser Juanita Broaddrick remarked, "What a pompous POS."

CBS did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.