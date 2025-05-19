CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon abruptly resigns, cites disagreements with company amid 'challenging' period

CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon announced Monday she was stepping down in another stunning move for the embattled company, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Her exit follows that of longtime "60 Minutes" producer Bill Owens, who quit last month because he felt he'd lost journalistic independence amid an ongoing legal battle with President Donald Trump.

"Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. It has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my career. Leading this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime because I got to work alongside all of you," McMahon wrote in a memo to staffers.

"At the same time, the past few months have been challenging," she continued. "It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership."

McMahon’s departure comes as CBS parent company Paramount Global is in mediation with Trump's legal team, with hopes of settling a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS over its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

This is a developing story, more to come…