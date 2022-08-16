Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post column: Midterms looking ‘much better’ for Democrats because of Trump

Democrats still face headwinds from inflation, Biden's low approval ratings

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
After months of polling that showed a red wave could be imminent, Democrats could see a possible comeback in the midterms, according to a Washington Post column. 

"Suddenly, the 2022 midterms are looking much better for Democrats, and there’s a simple explanation: Donald Trump is back on the ballot, metaphorically speaking," columnist Dana Milbank wrote on Monday.

Describing the recent shift as a "historical anomaly," Milbank noted that momentum has shifted in the direction of an incumbent president’s party late in the game of an election year—for the first time in modern history.

The Post columnist, citing data from FiveThirtyEight, showed that Democrats now hold a 0.5-point advantage over Republicans in the generic ballot, where they trailed by 2.7 points earlier this year. 

POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS, GROUPS USE MAR-A-LAGO RAID TO FUNDRAISE AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

There is only one reason behind this shift, wrote Milbank, and that is Trump and conservative media. 

"Their violent talk (followed by threats and actual violence), their attacks on the rule of law (destroy the FBI), their conspiracy theories (the FBI planted evidence?) and their reckless defense of the indefensible (possibly pilfering nuclear secrets) are all reruns of the Trump presidency. Republican officials did much the same when faced with the damning revelations of the Jan. 6 committee," Milbank wrote.

Foregoing the knowledge that Democrats themselves have boosted Trump-backed candidates, the Post columnist also laid blame on "extremist candidates" dominating Republican primaries. 

"Scores of election deniers have become GOP nominees for governor, secretaries of state and other positions. The few truth-tellers have been banished; with Tuesday’s likely defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), eight of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump will be leaving Congress," the author said.

REPUBLICANS 'SPOTLIGHT' FIRST-GENERATION AMERICAN CANDIDATE AS THEY SEEK TO BUILD SUPPORT AMONG HISPANICS

Donald Trump leaves NYC post FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resort

Donald Trump leaves NYC post FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resort (Felipe Ramales: Fox News Digital)

He added that the overturning of Roe v. Wade, "easing" inflation, falling gas prices, and a "string of legislative successes" for President Biden have defanged the GOP midterm argument that the Democrats are ineffective. 

Biden and his administration are set to launch a nationwide tour in the coming weeks to shore up their standing with voters and promote recent legislative wins.

According to the White House, the president plans to rally support across the country by touting recent policy and political successes, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The tour may also serve as an attempt to help stave off historical trends that could see Republicans gaining control of the House of Representatives as well as the Senate. The tour will feature the Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several other cabinet members. 

Biden's approval rating recently rose to 40 percent, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. That number still puts Democrats in dangerous territory if historical trends hold up, as incumbent presidents with low approval have often seen their parties suffer in the midterms. 

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.