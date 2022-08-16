Mar-a-Lago raid: Trump’s vacation plans were nearly thwarted after FBI seized his passports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump nearly had his summer vacation plans thwarted after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort and took his passports.

The FBI initially seized three passports from Trump, two of which were expired. The organization then contacted the former president and returned them on Tuesday. Trump reportedly plans to visit one of his golf resorts in the U.K. in the coming weeks.

Trump posted about the loss of his passports prior to having them returned on Monday. He incorrectly stated that only one of the passports was expired.

"Wow! In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP 'WILL DO WHATEVER' HE CAN TO 'HELP THE COUNTRY' AFTER FBI RAID: 'TEMPERATURE HAS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN'

Trump owns three golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland, including Trump Turnberry, Trump International Scotland in Aberdeen, and Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland.

Trump's potential trip would be his first time outside the U.S. since leaving office in January 2021.

The Mar-a-Lago raid may throw a wrench in the plans, however, as Trump deals with the fallout and seeks the return of the seized documents.

"There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The home of the 45th President of the United States (who got more votes, by far, than any sitting President in the history of our Country!)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Justice sought to block the release of the affidavit that lead to the warrant for the search-and-seizure at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Trump has demanded that the affidavit be released.