Will Cain on Trump raid: The DOJ wants the affidavit buried

Fox News co-host Will Cain said Americans deserve to know why the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

WILL CAIN: We deserve to know why the FBI raided the home of Biden's most likely political opponent. Trump wants us to see the affidavit, no redactions, but the DOJ wants it buried. They don't want us to know why the judge signed off on the raid and what exactly they were looking for when they went through Mar-a-Lago , but the DOJ says unsealing it could harm "other high-profile investigations."

Oh. In other words, they don't want you to know they were actually looking for dirt on January 6, not the nuclear codes. The DOJ also said the situation is too volatile right now to give out any more information. It could put people in danger. Hey, if the country seems volatile, it's because Americans know they're being lied to, bald-faced lied to, by their government.

The president has been in hiding for weeks and the DOJ only talks to us through calculated leaks to the media. Their story just doesn't add up and if you're going to completely crush the country's norms, remember that, Donald Trump will crush our norms, but now that you're going to crush the norms, you better have a damn good reason.

