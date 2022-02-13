Rams beat Bengals in epic Super Bowl LVI thriller: LIVE UPDATES

Bengals great Ickey Woods isn't buying Rams hype: 'They can be beaten'

Bengals great Ickey Woods isn’t buying into the Rams hype ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Yes, the Rams have a gunslinger quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns.

They also have wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson, running backs Sony Michel, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, and defensive superstars and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. With that said, Woods is confident his former team will be able to pull out the win and come away with their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

But, one thing I can say is that they aren't undefeated. So, that's the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengals are going to beat them on Super Bowl Sunday. - Ickey Woods

"They just need to play their game, man. Do what got them there," Woods told Fox News Digital earlier this week. "They've been facing these high-powered defenses and offenses ever since they got into the playoffs, and nobody has given them a shot. I'm not trying to hear about these 'high-powered' Los Angeles Rams. I'm all about the Cincinnati Bengals, baby. We're going to win the game.

"There were five games that they [Rams] lost, right? OK, so they can be beaten. I'm not trying to hear about this 'high-powered' defense. Aaron Donald is a great player, but he's one player. He's the one player who can make a difference, but I believe we will scheme around him. But, one thing I can say is that they aren't undefeated. So, that's the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengals are going to beat them on Super Bowl Sunday."