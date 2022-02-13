Rams beat Bengals in epic Super Bowl LVI thriller: LIVE UPDATES
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Sunday at 6:30 pm ET.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Kupp hauled in eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive with 1:25 to go in the game.
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI.
Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for his third touchdown pass of the game to take the lead with 1:25 left.
Rams' Cooper Kupp scores a short touchdown on the 15th play of a long drive after a frenzy of penalties. Rams leading 23-20 with just over a minute remaining.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was considered a potential MVP candidate for Super Bowl LVI but by halftime, he was ruled out with a knee injury.
Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with what reports described as an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.
After appearing to hurt his knee on a sack, Joe Burrow returned to the field for the Bengals in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals hold a 20-16 lead with 9:58 left in the game.
Joe Burrow appeared to hurt his right knee after getting sacked for a seventh time against the Rams.
He appeared to be able to walk off the injury on the sideline and was seen sitting on the bench preparing for the next series.
He tore his ACL in his left knee last year.
One quarter remains in Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals hold a 20-16 lead over the Rams thanks to a quick touchdown and a turnover at the start of the third quarter.
Can the Bengals hold on? Can the Rams come back?
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay nailed a 41-yard field goal to cut the Cincinnati Bengals' lead to four points.
The Bengals hold a 21-16 lead in the third quarter.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is allowing a ton of yards on defense.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ramsey is allowing 126 yards as the nearest defensive player in coverage on three Cincinnati Bengals receptions.
The Bengals are leading 20-13 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
The Bengals take advantage of the interception and finish their drive with three points.
Cincinnati now leads 20-13 in the third quarter.
On the Rams' next drive after the interception, Matthew Stafford's pass to Ben Skowronek went off his hands and into the arms of Chidobe Awuzie.
Twelve seconds into the first half, the Bengals take the lead to start the second half.
Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 74-yard run and catch. Higgins appeared to push Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey out of the way for the score.
Bengals lead 17-13.
Antonio Brown appeared to join Kanye West at Super Bowl LVI. Rapper Tyga is appeared to be in the seats as well behind them.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return for Super Bowl LVI after leaving the game during the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.
Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with what reports described as an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI midway through the second quarter.
Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed it back to running back Joe Mixon, who was expected to run a sweep, slowed up and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide out Tee Higgins to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive, and the Bengals’ cut their deficit to 13-10 with 5:47 to go before the half.
The Rams and Bengals are tied in a close one 13-10.
Matthew Stafford has two touchdown passes -- one to Odell Beckham Jr. and the other to Cooper Kupp. But a bad snap messed up an extra-point attempt.
The Bengals got a touchdown on a pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins to cut the lead to three points.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception on a deep pass.
Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates III got the interception. Cincinnati was penalized for an illegal celebration.
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was looking like he was in the running for Super Bowl MVP with with 3:50 left in the half.
It appeared he injured his knee.
Matthew Stafford used play-action and found Cooper Kupp for an easy touchdown in the corner of the end zone.
A bad snap led to a missed extra-point conversion.
Los Angeles leads 13-3 early in the second quarter.
The Los Angeles Rams have the lead after one quarter of play, 7-3.
Matthew Stafford's touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. put LA on top. The Bengals responded with a field goal.
NBC broadcasters Michele Tafoya and Rodney Harrison both made the assertion before the Super Bowl broadcast that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald may retire if the team wins the Super Bowl.
Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks, and all-decade honors for the 2010s.
Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp on 3rd down for a 20-yard gain to get near the red zone and a few plays later cross the 20-yard line for the first time in the game.
Later in the drive, Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. for the first score of the game.
Rams lead, 7-0.
Both teams go 3-and-out on their first drives. The Bengals try to pass on 4th down but have it nearly intercepted.
The score is 0-0 after the first two drives.
Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl 2022 with powerful performances.
Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, stunned with her performance of "America the Beautiful" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, who will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Country music star Mickey Guyton then wowed with the national anthem.
The Rams couldn't get much going on their first series. Matthew Stafford was sacked once and Johnny Hekker punted the ball away.
It's the Bengals' turn to make something happen.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show.
Together the musicians have 44 Grammy awards, with Eminem earning the most at 15.Snoop Dogg told The Associated Press he is looking forward to sharing the stage with other musical greats.
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.
Jones, 68, spoke to Fox News Digital about Super Bowl LVI and what fans can expect to see when two former No. 1 Draft picks, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, square off when Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.
Fans have entered the complex around and inside the stadium.
The weather is warm, the skies are blue and fans are starting to pile into SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals play in Super Bowl LVI.
Kickoff is only hours away and fans will get to experience different types of things before kickoff. Everything from tailgates to souvenir shopping is around SoFi Stadium right now.
It is 83 degrees outside in Inglewood, Calif.
Sports agent Leigh Steinberg was a Los Angeles Rams fan even before he got into the industry and, for him, the team playing in Super Bowl LVI is a "full-circle" moment.
Steinberg, the chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he watched the Rams in the early days of the NFL and formed a committee to try to stop the organization from moving to St. Louis in 1994.
Steinberg, who is the agent for more than 300 pro athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the inspiration for the movie "Jerry Maguire," said this Rams team is perfect for Los Angeles.
The NFL will honor the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force before the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams take the field at SoFi Stadium Sunday when five elite pilots take part in a pregame flyover during the closing notes of the national anthem.
Steve Hinton, who's spent the last 25 years flying aircraft with the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team, spoke to Fox News Digital about the unique opportunity the Air Force will have to display its finest military equipment in front of one of the world’s largest stages.
"It's an honor to be a part of this elite group," Hinton said. "The demonstration teams are made up of our finest aviators, not that they're any better than the rest of them, but they represent our armed forces well, and in my experience with them for the last 25 years, I’m so proud to be a part of that."
San Francisco 49ers tight end Geroge Kittle told Fox News Digital that in his experience playing against the Rams this past season, the Bengals' best chance of winning will be limiting Aaron Donald’s ability to make plays.
"The number one thing is their pass rush. They’re very good. You can’t really say anything about it. Aaron Donald is one of one. He’s one of the best football players to play the game," Kittle said. "He just makes everyone's lives around him easier because you have to double team him and you’re going to get one-on-one’s on the edges with (Leonard) Floyd and Von Miller."
Bengals great Ickey Woods isn’t buying into the Rams hype ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Yes, the Rams have a gunslinger quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns.
They also have wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson, running backs Sony Michel, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, and defensive superstars and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. With that said, Woods is confident his former team will be able to pull out the win and come away with their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
But, one thing I can say is that they aren't undefeated. So, that's the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengals are going to beat them on Super Bowl Sunday.
"They just need to play their game, man. Do what got them there," Woods told Fox News Digital earlier this week. "They've been facing these high-powered defenses and offenses ever since they got into the playoffs, and nobody has given them a shot. I'm not trying to hear about these 'high-powered' Los Angeles Rams. I'm all about the Cincinnati Bengals, baby. We're going to win the game.
"There were five games that they [Rams] lost, right? OK, so they can be beaten. I'm not trying to hear about this 'high-powered' defense. Aaron Donald is a great player, but he's one player. He's the one player who can make a difference, but I believe we will scheme around him. But, one thing I can say is that they aren't undefeated. So, that's the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengals are going to beat them on Super Bowl Sunday."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly said Friday that he believes NFL great Tom Brady will return to the league in "a couple of years."
Speaking with USA TODAY Sports on Friday, Brady's former teammate and four-time Super Bowl champion said he believes his retirement is potentially temporary.
"The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski, 32, told the outlet. "If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’
’Brady officially announced his retirement at the beginning of the month after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins.
"This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," the 44-year-old said in a statement. "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
The Los Angeles Rams will become the second team ever to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium when they face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
While many legends are expected to attend the game, one Rams great says it’s highly unlikely he'll make it to SoFi Stadium.
Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson made an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s "Maggie and Perloff Show" Thursday and asked if he planned to attend the game.
"I don't think I'm going to the game," Dickerson replied. "I'm just going to watch it on TV."
"Let's put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters," he added, via CBSSports.com. "In the 400s, so I said, ‘I'd rather stay at home and watch it.’"
Odell Beckham Jr. may have found his forever home.The superstar wide receiver revealed he’s open to re-signing with the Rams during the offseason.
Beckham said he’s even willing to accept less money to remain in Los Angeles.
"Yeah, of course," Beckham said, via NFL.com. "This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home."
Beckham, who will become a free agent in the offseason, joined the Rams midseason and became an instrumental piece to the team’s offense during its run to Super Bowl LVI.
In 10 games during the regular season, Beckham piled up 541 yards with six touchdowns.
Joe Burrow wants to be the best in the NFL at his position, and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback acknowledged Friday he is chasing greatness.
"Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years," Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time."
The 2020 first overall draft pick from LSU smashed single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TD passes (34) and 300-yard games (six).
His precision passing ranked first in the league; he had a 70.4% completion percentage.
Despite being sacked a league-high 51 times, Burrow led the league with 8.9 yards per pass attempt.
In just his second NFL season, Burrow has the opportunity to become the first QB in league history to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVI is being held Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals following nail-biting victories against the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.
The Rams are making their fifth Super Bowl trip and this will be the Bengals' third appearance — but the first since 1989.
Notably, this year is the first time the country's biggest sporting event is happening at the same time as the Winter Olympics.
Super Bowl LVI marks the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for NBC.
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.
While NBC's Peacock streaming service will have the game for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices, it will also be available for free on the NFL website/apps as well as Yahoo Sports.
Sirius XM Satellite Radio will have four channels dedicated to the game — the Westwood One national feed, a Spanish-language channel and the Rams and Bengals broadcasts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This year's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, could be the hottest ever, according to Fox Weather.
The first-ever February Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles metro area is in effect until 6 p.m. PT on Sunday.
High temperatures are expected to reach 85 to 90 degrees across much of southern California each day through Super Bowl Sunday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT, and the temperature outside SoFi Stadium is predicted to be 83 degrees when the game gets underway.
Legendary Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is going with his former team in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and he thinks newly named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase is going to be the player to watch.
Johnson, 44, spoke to Fox News Digital about Chase’s rookie season, during which he caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, surpassing Johnson’s 1,440 yards for the franchise record.
Johnson also spoke about Chase's remarkable chemistry with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow.
"The funny thing about their WiFi – I’m not going to say connection – their WiFi is what it’s always been. Think about what they did at LSU," Johnson said. "There’s a reason Burrow went to the table and said I want Ja’marr Chase to come in. Make sure we draft Ja’Marr Chase and not the lineman (Penei Sewell)."
SoFi Stadium, the state-of-the-art facility in Inglewood, California, is the first Los Angeles-area venue to host the Super Bowl in 29 years.
"I can't find a bad seat in this stadium. It is great. When you're all the way up, on that 500 level looking down especially for games and shows here, it's a really fantastic view. It's a great stadium, not a bad seat here," Jon Barker, the head of Live Event Operations for the NFL, told Fox News Digital.
