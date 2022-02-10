Bengals great Ickey Woods isn't buying Rams hype: 'They can be beaten'

Bengals great Ickey Woods isn’t buying into the Rams hype ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Yes, the Rams have a gunslinger quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns.

They also have wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson, running backs Sony Michel, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, and defensive superstars and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. With that said, Woods is confident his former team will be able to pull out the win and come away with their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They just need to play their game, man. Do what got them there," Woods told Fox News Digital earlier this week. "They've been facing these high-powered defenses and offenses ever since they got into the playoffs, and nobody has given them a shot. I'm not trying to hear about these 'high-powered' Los Angeles Rams. I'm all about the Cincinnati Bengals, baby. We're going to win the game.

JOE BURROW, BENGALS' SUPER BOWL RUN AFTER DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY HAS BEEN 'COMPLETE SHOCK' TO EX-NFL STAR

"There were five games that they [Rams] lost, right? OK, so they can be beaten. I'm not trying to hear about this 'high-powered' defense. Aaron Donald is a great player, but he's one player. He's the one player who can make a difference, but I believe we will scheme around him. But one thing I can say is that they aren't undefeated. So, that's the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengals are going to beat them on Super Bowl Sunday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the Bengals are going to take down the Rams in Los Angeles, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will need to play their best games of the season.

Burrow has 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last seven games while averaging 331.1 yards passing per game. Chase had 1,455 yards receiving in the regular season, which were the most for a rookie in the Super Bowl era, and his seven catches of at least 50 yards in the regular season and playoffs are tied for second-most for any player in the past 30 seasons.

The Rams are favored by four points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.