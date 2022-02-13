Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Odell Beckham Jr questionable to return with knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return for Super Bowl LVI after leaving the game during the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.

Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with what reports described as an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.

According to the NFL Networks’ Tom Pelissero, it was the same knee that suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

The Rams said Beckham was questionable to return with a knee injury at halftime.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.