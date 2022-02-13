Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Odell Beckham Jr questionable to return with knee injury

Beckham's injureed knee was the same one he suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Bengals in Oct. 2020

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return for Super Bowl LVI after leaving the game during the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. 

Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with what reports described as an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee. 

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to the NFL Networks’ Tom Pelissero, it was the same knee that suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

The Rams said Beckham was questionable to return with a knee injury at halftime. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

