Rams' Odell Beckham Jr out of Super Bowl LVI with knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was considered a potential MVP candidate for Super Bowl LVI but by halftime, he was ruled out with a knee injury.

Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with what reports described as an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.

The former Cleveland Browns wideout was running across the field when his knee buckled under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford on second down.

According to the NFL Network, it was the same knee that suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Beckham returned to the sideline with left knee wrapped up. He registered two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.