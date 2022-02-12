Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams legend Eric Dickerson won't attend Super Bowl: 'They wanted to give me tickets in the rafters'

This isn’t the first time Dickerson had an issue with the franchise

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Rams will become the second team ever to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium when they face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, and many legends are expected to attend the game.

One Rams great says it’s highly unlikely he makes it to SoFi Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame legend Eric Dickerson takes a selfie with fans during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. 

Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame legend Eric Dickerson takes a selfie with fans during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu.  (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson made an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s "Maggie and Perloff Show" and asked if he planned to attend the game.

His response stunned the hosts.

"I don't think I'm going to the game," Dickerson said. "I'm just going to watch it on TV."

Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, the hosts of the show, followed up, asking the franchise’s second-leading rusher why he wouldn’t be in attendance for the team’s Super Bowl appearance.

Eric Dickerson attends the Habitat LA 2019 Los Angeles Builders Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Sept. 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.  

Eric Dickerson attends the Habitat LA 2019 Los Angeles Builders Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Sept. 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity )

SPORTS AGENT LEIGH STEINBERG ON WHY THIS RAMS TEAM IS PERFECT FOR LOS ANGELES

"Let's put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters," Dickerson said, via CBSSports.com. "In the 400s, so I said, ‘I'd rather stay at home and watch it.’"

This isn’t the first time Dickerson had an issue with the franchise.

In 2016, Dickerson said he stopped attending games because he was banned from the team by former head coach Jeff Fisher. After Fisher was fired in December 2016, Dickerson signed a one-day contract with the team so he could retire as a Rams player. And he was hired as the team’s vice president of business development.

Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams on the sidelines during a game against the Houston Oilers Dec. 17, 1984, at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. 

Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams on the sidelines during a game against the Houston Oilers Dec. 17, 1984, at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.  (David Madison/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dickerson ran for over 13,000 yards during his career, which also included stints with the Colts, Raiders and Falcons. He holds the league’s single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards, which he set in 1984. Dickerson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, was also named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova