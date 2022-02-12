Odell Beckham Jr. willing to take less money to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Odell Beckham Jr. may have found his forever home.

The superstar wide receiver revealed he’s open to re-signing with the Rams during the offseason. Beckham said he’s even willing to accept less money to remain in Los Angeles.

"Yeah, of course," Beckham said, via NFL.com . "This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home."

Beckham, who will become a free agent in the offseason, joined the Rams midseason and became an instrumental piece to the team’s offense during its run to Super Bowl LVI. In 10 games during the regular season, Beckham piled up 541 yards with six touchdowns.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns during the season, which led to his signing with the Rams. The Browns decided to part ways with the wideout after Beckham’s father released a video ripping quarterback Baker Mayfield for his missed throws while targeting OBJ.

"One of the biggest regrets that I have about the way things ended is I just didn't get ... it's like having a breakup, but there really was no closure, and it's kind of just like you go, that's just it," Beckham said. "A lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video was already posted. It just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life, and you just kind of got to roll with the punches. I just think about, here I am now and just making the most of the opportunity that I have."

Beckham will make his first Super Bowl appearance when the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.