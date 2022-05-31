Julie Montagu talks Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: It's 'one big street party across the nation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The American viscountess recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming festivities and the excitement surrounding the four-day holiday, but also acknowledged how the Queen's engagements will be pared down due to her recent health struggles.

"We know that she hasn't been able to make all of the engagements that I think everybody expected her to make for the platinum jubilee," Montagu said. "She's kind of picking and choosing. I do think she's kind of picking the ones that she also really wants to go to."

The 96-year-old monarch has limited her public appearances this year due to "episodic mobility problems," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"This is probably the first time in her entire life that she can, but she's actually been quite selfish in picking and choosing the events around the Platinum Jubilee that she wants to really go to," the former "Ladies of London" star said.

Montagu shared with Fox News Digital that the U.K. media is keeping the focus on Queen Elizabeth as this will be her last jubilee.

"I think it's going to be one big street party across the nation," Montagu said on the upcoming events this week. "It's a four-day party and I think everybody knows that this is the last big jubilee and people are going to be celebrating."

"Celebrating not only the queen, but celebrating, you know, the royal family and celebrating being a part of this nation," she added.

When Montagu was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she made it clear that the focus should remain on Queen Elizabeth.

"Of course, we were all wondering if they were going to come over and if they were, would they be on that balcony for that photo opportunity that we're all looking for," she said before clarifying that Harry and Markle will not be on the balcony since they are no longer senior members of the royal family.

"I think everyone in this country would agree that that was the right thing to do, that Meghan and Harry should not be on the balcony," Montagu added.

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee earlier this year after marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, Realms and the Commonwealth.

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Larry Fink contributed to this report.