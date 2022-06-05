Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee wraps up with London street pageant

Queen Elizabeth II is not anticipated to take part in festivities on Sunday

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee continue Video

Festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee continue

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is wrapping up on Sunday with a street pageant that will march about two miles in London to Buckingham Palace. 

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds on Sunday at The Oval cricket ground in London for a "Big Jubilee Lunch." Millions across the country similarly sat at long tables decorated with balloons and ate picnic fare.

Queen Elizabeth’s 18th century Gold State Coach will be paraded through the streets of London during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. This marks the first time in 20 years the 260-year-old carriage has been removed from its display at the Royal Mews.  Unlike previous events for the jubilee, the pageant is open to the public. 

Later Sunday, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will sing "God Save The Queen" outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. 

PLATINUM JUBILEE PAGEANT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CELEBRATION

  • Duchess Camilla with guests
    Image 1 of 4

    Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets guests while attending a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval cricket ground amid celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS (Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS)

  • The public gathers ahead of Jubilee parade
    Image 2 of 4

    Members of the public gather on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

  • Prince Charles converses with guest
    Image 3 of 4

    Britain's Prince Charles meets guests while attending a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval cricket ground amid celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS (Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS)

  • Charles and Camilla attend the Big Jubilee Lunch
    Image 4 of 4

    Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand next to a cake as they attend a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval cricket ground amid celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

The 96-year-old monarch is not expected to participate in Sunday's pageant festivities, but archival video footage of the queen will be broadcast. 

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE: A LOOK AT THE FESTIVITIES 

The queen's last public appearance was on Thursday when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with her family. She has recently limited her public appearances due to "episodic mobility issues," according to palace officials. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The festivities celebrating the queen's 70 years of service included a concert on Saturday evening headlined by Diana Ross and the band Queen, and also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report. 