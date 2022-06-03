Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: What to know about ‘Platinum Party At The Palace’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate 70 years on the throne with a star-studded concert.

On Saturday, BBC will present "Platinum Party At The Palace" from Buckingham Palace. It’s expected to be the most high-profile event during the four-day weekend of festivities.

Some of the biggest names in music will take to the stage during the Platinum Jubilee. The three-stage setup will feature Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli and Nile Rodgers, among others. For Ross, it will be her first UK gig in 15 years.

Elton John’s performance will be prerecorded as he is currently on tour.

Other performers who are part of the lineup include Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Sigala, Diversity and The Royal Ballet.

Appearances will also be made by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Julie Andrews.

To honor the queen’s love of show tunes, special appearances will be made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda. There will be performances from the casts of "The Phantom of the Opera," "Hamilton, "Six," "The Lion King" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead live coverage, which will be broadcast live across the BBC. Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 with tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers and charities.

The three stages will create a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and The Queen Victoria Memorial. Linking the stages together into one overall design are 70 columns representing the queen's 70-year reign. It will be illuminated, creating a full formation of lights and beams. For the first time, two of the three stages sit immediately in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Twenty years after playing the queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee, we’re very happy to be invited again," Queen's Brian May said in a statement. "Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!"

"I have had the honor of meeting the queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Ross added. "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world, and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

"Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years, and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the ‘Party At The Palace,’" noted Stewart. "She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion."

"We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded lineup of performers to celebrate the queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne," added Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer.

BBC Studios Productions is staging the event and producing the live broadcast on behalf of the BBC and Buckingham Palace.