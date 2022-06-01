Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth ‘pleased’ with Prince William as he steps up as future king, insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, is said to be "pleased" with her grandson, the future king of England.

Prince William, who is second in line, has been helping the other senior royals kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Last weekend, the Duke of Cambridge took on the role of leading the Colonel’s Review, a military rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, the queen’s upcoming birthday parade.

As part of his royal duties, the 39-year-old was on hand to pass the Irish Guards as part of the festivities being held this week. William, as holder of the honorary position of Colonel of the regiment, will look over the parade and ensure the troops are ready.

During Trooping the Colour, more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses will carry out drill maneuvers to a program of music. During the parade, William will take part in the royal procession riding by horse alongside his father, Prince Charles, and aunt, Princess Anne. Other members of the royal family will travel by carriage.

The father of three will also accompany the reigning monarch, 96, as the family greets the public during the traditional flypast.

"I think the Duke of Cambridge, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, have been absolutely stellar over the last couple of years supporting the queen," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital. "It started really during the early months of the pandemic when we were all in lockdown. The queen was at Windsor Castle being protected. The Prince of Wales had COVID. So the public turned to William and Catherine. And they really stepped up."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years and has worked closely with William’s father for about a decade. In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, the subscription video-on-demand service is highlighting a new special, "Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee: The Collection," along with six documentaries featuring historic footage and interviews from the queen’s reign.

Bullen noted that the queen has turned to William and his wife for help to keep the monarchy fresh and relevant to younger audiences.

"William and Catherine held a huge amount of Zoom chats," Bullen explained. "They were also some of the first royals to be out there as soon as the lockdown was lifted. They’ve really grown into their roles."

In May, Charles presided over the state opening of Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech laying out the government’s legislative program. The 73-year-old was accompanied by his eldest child.

As father and son take on more royal duties to support the queen, Bullen shared that they’re not in a hurry to take on "the top job."

"William is not looking for the big job, he’s not even looking for the principal job – to want that would mean wishing for the queen to pass," Bullen explained. "Instead, he’s really focused on carving out his role and what he can do now. And I think he’s done incredibly well. For example, he got some criticism around his Caribbean tour this year. He was the first to come out afterward and say, ‘We need to do things differently.’ And I think that’s what makes things so exciting."

"In the coming years of the monarchy, we will see how Prince William will be a different kind of king," Bullen continued. "We’re in for a really fascinating number of years ahead of us as William takes to the world stage."

Bullen noted that the public has supported William as the future king. Some have even argued that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should step in as next in line, completely skipping Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. While Charles is very much preparing to become king, Bullen said we can expect to see William take on more leadership roles.

"All the hopes for the future of the monarchy lie with Prince William, and I think that’s the biggest challenge he’ll face," said Bullen. "In the eyes of many, Prince William is still that young man who walked behind his mother’s coffin. The world felt for him so greatly and the world still adores him. He has big challenges ahead of him because the world sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now as a young glamorous future king and queen. But who knows how long they’ll have to wait for the crown.

"But I think that’s a challenge the House of Windsor will face — keeping the monarchy relevant long after the queen," Bullen continued. "But what is certain is that William wants to be part of the monarchy’s evolution. And we’ll be witnessing that in the years to come."

But, for now, all eyes will be on his grandmother. The planned festivities for the Platinum Jubilee weekend include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.