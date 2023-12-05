Donald Trump town hall event pre-taped in Iowa airing tonight on 'Hannity'

Donald Trump heads back to Iowa on Tuesday with just under six weeks to go until the state's caucuses kick off the Republican presidential nominating calendar.

The former president – the commanding front-runner in the GOP nomination race as he makes his third straight White House run – returns to sit down Fox News' Sean Hannity for a town hall in Davenport, Iowa.

The town hall, which will be pre-taped in front of a live audience, will air in primetime at 9pm ET on Fox News' "Hannity."

Trump enjoys a very large double-digit lead in the most recent public opinion surveys in Iowa's GOP caucuses over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who are fighting for second place in the Republican race in the Hawkeye State.

“President Trump is taking his message directly to the people, like he's always done,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told Fox News.