Donald Trump town hall event pre-taped in Iowa airing tonight on 'Hannity'
GOP presidential candidate and Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity for a prime-time town hall. The interview was pre-recorded in Davenport, Iowa.
Donald Trump heads back to Iowa on Tuesday with just under six weeks to go until the state's caucuses kick off the Republican presidential nominating calendar.
The former president – the commanding front-runner in the GOP nomination race as he makes his third straight White House run – returns to sit down Fox News' Sean Hannity for a town hall in Davenport, Iowa.
The town hall, which will be pre-taped in front of a live audience, will air in primetime at 9pm ET on Fox News' "Hannity."
Trump enjoys a very large double-digit lead in the most recent public opinion surveys in Iowa's GOP caucuses over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who are fighting for second place in the Republican race in the Hawkeye State.
“President Trump is taking his message directly to the people, like he's always done,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told Fox News.
"I was proud to be the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you've ever had in the White House," Former President Trump said at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in April.
"It is a scandal and a tragedy that year after year, Democrats in Washington continue to hold commonsense school safety measures hostage to their radical gun control agenda, which, in virtually all cases, would do nothing to prevent attacks by demented and disturbed individuals.”
Speaking in the aftermath of a string of mass shootings, Trump declared that this “is not a gun problem. This is a mental health problem, this is a social problem, this is a cultural problem, this is a spiritual problem."
In the same speech he called for tax credits to reimburse teachers purchasing firearms and said he will “ask Congress to repeal totally ineffective legislation that makes it harder to protect our schools and easier for criminals to face absolutely no opposition for when they go in.”
For half a century, Iowa's presidential caucuses have kicked off the race for the White House.
And that tradition continues for the Republicans in the 2024 election cycle, as the caucuses will once again serve as the lead off contest in the GOP presidential nominating calendar.
The caucuses will be held on Jan. 15, 2024, which happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
Iowa and New Hampshire, which for decades have held the first primary and second overall contest in the presidential nominating calendar due to their lead-off positions, have enjoyed outsized influence in the race for the White House.
Both contests have long played a crucial role in winnowing the field of contenders vying to win the White House.
Because of its influence, presidential contenders have long spent plenty of time in Iowa in the year leading up to the caucuses, and their campaigns put together teams on ground in the Hawkeye State, for grassroots outreach and get-out-the-vote efforts.
