Trump indicted on charges stemming from Jan 6 investigation
FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, Fox News Digital has learned.
This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.
Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.
Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social ahead of his Tuesday indictment, blasting Special Counsel Jack Smith as "deranged," and claiming the action was meant " to interfere" with the 2024 presidential election.
"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M." Trump wrote. "Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?"
He added: "Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"
GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told former President Trump to "sell Trump Tower" to offset some of his legal fees rather than dip into campaign funds.
"The fact is when you look at just his campaign filing yesterday… most of the money that middle class Americans have given to him, he spent on his own legal fees. I mean this guy’s a billionaire, and how about go down the street – maybe just sells Trump Tower and pay for his legal fees that way," Christie said Tuesday.
"Or maybe sell the plane, he could do that, or one of the golf courses. But instead, he’s taking $25, $50, $100 from everyday Americans who believe they’re giving it to him to help elect him president, and he’s paying his legal fees. And one of the most astonishing ones yesterday was $108,000 for Melania’s stylist, and they called that political strategy consulting," he added.
The Tuesday indictment against former President Donald Trump on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot includes six unnamed co-conspirators.
Those co-conspirators, the indictment says on pages three and four, include four attorneys, one Justice Department official and one political consultant.
According to the indictment, Trump "did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government."
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted to former President Trump's Tuesday indictment by saying the Washington, D.C. "swamp" was fighting back against GOP efforts to tame it.
"When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back. President Trump did nothing wrong!" Jordan tweeted once news of the indictment broke.
Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary committee, is currently leading his own probe into the DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden.
