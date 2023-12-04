Expand / Collapse search
BBC reporter claims interview with Kelsey Grammer was cut short after he stated his support for Trump

The 'Frasier' actor said he still is a Trump supporter

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Kelsey Grammer tells BBC interviewer he still supports Trump Video

Sitcom star Kelsey Grammer of "Frasier" told a BBC interviewer that he remains a Trump supporter.

"Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer told the BBC that he is still a Trump supporter, which apparently caused the interview to end.

The 68-year-old actor originated the role of therapist Dr. Frasier Crane during his stint on "Cheers" from 1984 to 1993 and starred in the hit sitcom's spinoff series "Frasier" for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. Almost 20 years later, Grammer reprised the role in the new Paramount+ show "Frasier," which premiered in October. 

BBC interviewer Justin Webb spoke to the sitcom star in a recent interview, eventually pivoting to a political question, "You mentioned Roseanne early on, who had a great comeback, but also was a Trump supporter, you were, at least you were a Trump supporter, I’m fascinated to know if you still are?"

"I am, and that’s about all, let that be the end of it," Grammer said.

Kelsey Grammer and Trump

Kelsey Grammer, known for starring in the '90s sitcom "Frasier," declared in a recent interview that he still supports former President Trump. (Grammer photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Trump photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

‘FRASIER’ STAR KELSEY GRAMMER ON WHY HIS SEVEN KIDS WILL GET HIS INHERITANCE

Webb told listeners that Grammer was "perfectly happy" to elaborate on his support for the former president, but the "Paramount+ PR people" were "less happy that he talked about it." 

"But I should stress that he [Grammer] was actually perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election," Webb added.

Paramount+ representatives did not immediately respond when reached out for comment about the BBC interview.

The majority of the interview was reportedly about other aspects of Grammer's life, ranging from the Frasier reboot to recalling the murder of his younger sister.

"I spent a good chunk of my lifetime grieving and possibly stopping myself from growing because of that," Grammer told the BBC. 

Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC's television comedy series "Frasier." Episode: "Mary Christmas" - As excitement builds over his hosting the holiday parade, Dr. Frasier Crane hosts his radio show. (Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount via Getty)

PROFESSOR SCOLDS BBC LIVE ON-AIR FOR REFUSING TO LABEL HAMAS 'TERRORISTS'

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Grammer spoke directly about why he helped bring the beloved sitcom back.

"I wanted to prove to myself and to other people, of course, that Frasier was still interesting and still watchable and still funny," Grammer told Fox News Digital. "Those were important parts of it. But also, I thought there were more stories to tell about this character because there's more stories to tell in our own lives."

‘Fraiser’ star Kelsey Grammer says Tim Allen and Roseanne Barr inspired him to revive show Video

Ashley Hume and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.