Zebras block traffic in Illinois after escaping pumpkin patch

Of all of the things that might cause a traffic jam in Illinois, this was probably the least expected.

A pair of zebras blocked traffic after escaping from a pumpkin patch in Pingree Grove. The duo wandered onto a nearby highway several times and were also spotted wandering around on nearby farmland.

The male and female zebras escaped from a pen at Goebert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, the Associated Press reports. The animals were part of an indoor zoo exhibit.

The animals were spotted by drivers on Route 47 and near Interstate 90. Local law enforcement was eventually called to the scene to chase down the animals. Police blocked traffic in the area to prevent any cars from striking the zebras and causing injury to the animals or motorists.

The zebras were eventually caught after being chased for about two hours. Zoo and pumpkin patch employees were able to track down the animals using all-terrain vehicles.

Two local residents, Carrie and Jason Shriver, spoke with Fox News about witnessing the zebras on the loose. They explained that they were driving to Walmart when they saw something running through the fields. When they decided to follow the animals, they quickly realized they weren’t looking at horses.

When the animals finally crossed the street in front of them, they were able to identify them as zebras.

"It was definitely a beautiful sight to see them running freely," the couple wrote to Fox News. "I’m glad they are safe but feel so sad for them being in captivity. They looked so happy being able to stretch their legs for a bit."