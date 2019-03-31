Woman buys wedding dress for beloved pit bull: ‘Her dress is fancier than mine’

A bride-to-be has decided to share the wedding spotlight with her best friend: her dog.

Jennifer Hindieh has had her beloved pup Bailey since she and her now-fiancé adopted the dog from the North Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York when Bailey was only 5 months old.

Since then, the pit bull rescue has been involved in every part of the couple’s lives – including when Jennifer's fiance proposed.

“It was very low-key — at home in the morning with Bailey on my lap while I was drinking coffee,” Hindieh told the Dodo of the October 2018 engagement.

Now as the pair gets closer to their September nuptials, Hindieh wanted a special way to include Bailey in the celebration. So, she decided to get Bailey her own wedding dress.

“I decided to get her a dress because honestly, she is my family, my baby and our life with her is what makes every day so special,” Hindieh told The Dodo. “I don’t know if I can ever have kids, but for me, she’s like my kid.”

Hindieh decided on a $156 ensemble from Etsy shop Coco and Bushka Couture, featuring a ruffled skirt and glitzy clasp for the pooch.

Hindieh posted snaps of the adorable outfit on Facebook, calling it “fancier than mine.”

Bailey will not only be wearing white alongside the bride, but she will also be walking down the aisle with Hindieh and her father to give the bride away.

Those on Hindieh’s Facebook could not get enough of Bailey in her dress, and left comments gushing over the dog-sized gown.

“Oh my goodness Jenn this is only adorable. You look stunning but Bailey comes in a close second,” commented one Facebook user.

“That is so adorable! It fits her perfectly! So beautiful,” wrote another.

Hopefully, Bailey can keep it clean throughout the ceremony.