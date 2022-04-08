Wisconsin woman searching for pet monkey who disappeared in Minnesota

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman from Wisconsin is asking the public to help in the search of her pet monkey.

The animal went missing from a family member's car during a trip to grocery store in Minnesota, Fox 9 reports.



"The only thing I care about is her safety and her coming back to me where she belongs," Zaurice Steward, the monkey's owner, wrote Thursday on Facebook.

Steward lives in Wisconsin, where owning a monkey as a pet is legal, according to Fox 9. Steward had left her 2-year-old Capuchin monkey named Coco with a family member. This family member, however, was in Minnesota, where owning a monkey is illegal. During a trip to a grocery store in Maplewood, the Coco was left alone in the car.

When Steward's family member returned to the car, Coco was missing.

Steward spoke with Fox 9, saying, "I kind of felt like I failed as a parent, even though this didn’t happen under my care. I know she’s terrified."

Steward believes that if a person took Coco they may be financially motivated, so she's started raising money for a reward. It is unclear as to how much money has been collected.



Coco is also on a special diet, and Steward said she's worried the thieves won't know how to take care of an exotic pet.

"You can Google certain stuff, but you have to know her," Steward told Fox 9.

There was a possible sighting of Coco at the Maplewood Mall earlier this week, according to local reports.

"Just contact me," Steward said. "I’m willing to pay for my baby. I just want her back home."