'Wing mom' goes viral for playing son's matchmaker at grocery store

A mom in Texas acted as the ultimate wingman when she found a date for her single son at the supermarket.

The matchmaking mom was chatting with a group of female college students at H-E-B grocery store in San Antonio when she decided to play Cupid on behalf of her son, Codey Gonzalez.

Charisma Valdez, one of the students who met the mom, said the conversation began innocently.

"It all started off as just a normal conversation at H-E-B over a puppy. And it kind of just turned into something else," she told KTRK-TV of the unusual encounter.

"We were pretty excited at first because we were talking about puppies, and then once she brought up her son and that whole conversation, we got pretty serious," she added.

Codey's mom Patricia began sharing details about her son with the young women, in the hopes of scoring him a date. And Patricia really made an impression, seeing as Valdez posted about the conversation on Twitter.

The tweet quickly went viral, with over 4,700 retweets and 63,000 likes as of Thursday morning.

Valdez later shared an update on Twitter with a photo of her and Gonzalez on a date, right after he tweeted out that he was “feeling good about date night.”

And apparently, things went well because Valdez shared that a second date was being planned.

Since going viral, the young lovebirds have received offers from restaurants like Whataburger and Raising Cane’s to host them for free.

If things continue going well, Patricia, now dubbed 'Wing mom," might have a future as a matchmaker.