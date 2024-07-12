When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is an opportunity to get a jump-start on the holiday shopping season with savings across popular categories, including deep discounts on products from top brands. This year, the Prime Big Deal Days will be on Oct. 8 and 9.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access early holiday deals. Like on Prime Day, Amazon Prime members will have access to deep discounts across a wide selection of products, including electronics and kitchen appliances, home essentials, toys and more, for 48 hours straight. New deals on a vast selection of products drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

You can find all the deals by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership.

Along with deep discounts, Amazon also offers members a handful of exclusive promotions, coupons and opportunities to earn credits. Prime members can even set up personalized deal alerts in advance through the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days isn't here yet, but there are already some great deals to shop at Amazon now. Here are seven deals to get you started:

Original price: $125.99

Grab this classic Yousify double-breasted peacoat for your closet to elevate your fall looks and buy another one to gift. This long double-breasted coat screams luxury in an understated way. Wear it with jeans, shorts, a dress, or a suit for a chic look in the fall or winter.

Original price: $59.99

It's never too early to grab a good deal on Christmas decorations. This National Tree Company pre-lit artificial Christmas wreath is 40% off.

12 ACCESSORIES TO SET UP THE PERFECT GLAMP CAMP

Original price: $77.98

Make Thanksgiving prep work and storage a breeze with a bundle deal that includes a Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and 50-pack food storage containers. The Fullstar vegetable chopper is an affordable mandoline slicer and cheese grater that doesn't compromise quality. It includes 6 stainless steel blades, one cleaning brush, one finger guard, and a 1.2-liter container for safe and efficient meal prepping.

Original price: $49.99

Make phone calls with these smart polarized sunglasses with Bluetooth speakers. The integrated Bluetooth technology allows for seamless connectivity and convenient hands-free usage, while the ultra-slim frame ensures a comfortable and lightweight fit. These are a great choice for a White Elephant gift party or as a stocking stuffer.

Original price: $169

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are water-resistant wireless earbuds with a battery life of six hours and an additional 30 hours from the case. They make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.

PREPARE FOR SOUP SEASON WITH THESE 9 KITCHEN FINDS

Original price: $219.99

Thanks to Samsung's updated software, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ can be used for a variety of tasks without any problems. This tablet performs well when it comes to streaming media and runs even intensive games moderately well. Reviewers love the big screen and the value for money.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $239.99

This under-desk treadmill is the perfect machine for someone trying to get into shape or maintain their health during the hot summer or cold winter. It is compact and easy to store. It has built-in wheels, allowing you to move and place it under your desk, bed, or sofa. It is perfect for small spaces.