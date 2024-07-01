Amazon Prime Day: 20 early deals on sleep aids, including supplements, mattresses and pillows

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up items you want or need at a deep discount. The online sale kicks off from July 16 to July 17, and for 48 hours, Amazon Prime members will have access to special offers across a wide selection of products. This is an ideal opportunity to stock up on sleep solutions, from pillows and mattresses to supplements. If you can't wait and want to optimize your sleep, you can check out these early Prime Day deals that are available now.

If you're not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all of Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month, and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

Here are 20 early discounts on sleep aids, on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, that will help you get a better night of rest.

Humidifier/Air Purifier

Mattress topper/cover

Pillows

Sleep supplements

Mattress

Bedding

Originally $89.99

Consider the air quality in your bedroom to achieve better sleep. An air purifier like the LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home is on sale for around $70, down from the list price of around $90. It removes odors and allergens from the air.

Originally $39.99

A humidifier can reduce a number of discomforts caused by dry air, which may help you sleep more comfortably. This LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifier for bedrooms is on sale for less than $30 from $40. Thanks to its large capacity of 2.5 liters, it runs for up to 25 hours on low. The soothing moisture helps quickly relieve congestion and dry throat.

Originally $219.99

Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier for Large Rooms, on sale for $179.99 from around $220, has been engineered to capture up to 99.97% of airborne allergens and particles. The air purifier includes three cleaning levels and a turbo setting that can be conveniently accessed via an easy-to-use touch control interface.

Originally $39.99

Mattress protectors can improve your mattress's hygiene and longevity by preventing allergens, liquids, and other substances from entering it. Pads add comfort and keep your mattress clean and dry. This Serta Power Chill Full Size Waterproof Mattress Cover, Soft and Breathable Cooling Mattress Protector, on sale for around $32 from $40, is a popular choice because of its Cool-Hex technology, designed to turn heat into cooling comfort.

Originally $139.99

This 3-inch White Goose Feather Mattress Topper is on sale for $119.99 after using Amazon's built-in coupon, down from around $140, and conforms to your body curves, especially your shoulder, back, and hip.

Originally $49.99

The EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Top Mattress Cover, on sale for less than $40 from around $50, has a cotton top and a down alternative fill. This pad adds some softness to your bed while also protecting your mattress. It's a great option, especially for dorm rooms.

Originally $189

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud ProHi Memory Foam Pillow is on sale for $150, down from around $190. This pillow has a high-profile, medium-feel design designed for side sleepers and larger people. It's made with Tempur's signature material, which includes micro-cushions that adapt to the user's head, neck, and shoulders to relieve pressure and promote relaxation.

Originally $69.99

The Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief, on sale for under $40 from around $70, is designed to help with spinal alignment, relieve neck and back pain, and provide quality sleep. It has a contoured design with curves, divots, and angles to help relieve pressure, and it fits side, back, and stomach sleepers.

Originally $49.99

Premium Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, on sale for $30 from around $50, are made of breathable microfiber material to help you sleep cooler.

Originally $34.99

Relaxium's Sleep Aid for Adults, a Melatonin Sleep Supplement to Support Longer Sleep, is on sale for less than $27, down from around $35. This popular supplement contains natural ingredients. The makers guarantee it will help you sleep more soundly or get your money back.

Originally $14.99

OLLY's Sleep Gummy, Occasional Sleep Support, is on sale for less than $10 from $15. These melatonin gummies, with L-theanine, work with your body to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. The gummies also contain a blend of chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm extracts.

Originally $29.99

NOW Supplements, Sleep Regimen 3-In-1, on sale for $16 from around $35, is formulated to relax the mind and promote restful sleep. This formula encourages relaxation, and melatonin regulates the body's sleep/wake cycle.

Originally $28.99

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask, on sale for around $22 from $29, is designed for traveling, office naps, at home, and meditation. The mask features a concave eye cup and a buckle strap that can be adjusted to fit closely to the face and nose.

Originally $899.99

If you want to sleep cool, try the Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch—Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam, which is on sale for $649 from around $900. The comforter has a 5-layer construction with premium materials, including contouring and comforting gel memory foam, soft adaptive response transition foam, supportive base layer foam, and a cooling poly-blend top cover with polyethylene.

Originally $349

This Classic Brands Cool Gel, on sale for around $248 from $349, is made of premium pressure-relieving memory foam that conforms to your body, supports your back, and helps prevent tossing and turning at night.

Originally $99.99

The FDW 5-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for around $89, down from $100. It is a medium-hardness mattress that helps support weight, maintain body shape, and provide better rest.

Originally $9.99

Grab this Elegant Comfort Premium Hotel Quality 2-Piece Pillowcase Set on sale for $6.99, down from $9.99. These pillowcases are wrinkle, stain, and fade-resistant.

Originally $25.99

This Elegant Comfort Delilah Polkadot 4-Piece Sheet Set, Fade & Wrinkle Resistant, on sale for $20.99 from around $26, will add color to your room and create a great aesthetic for sleep.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Originally $64.99

Elegant Comfort Luxurious Fluffy 3-Piece Faux Fur Comforter Set for around $45 from around $65 is a great addition to transform your bed into a snuggly haven. The front is crafted from shaggy brushed faux fur and provides a luxurious touch. The reverse side features super soft velvet and micro-mink for a fluffy, breathable feel, giving you the sensation of sleeping on clouds.

Originally $76

Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, on sale for less than $60 from $76, is made of 100% long-strand, pure mulberry silk. Mulberry Silk has been tested and proven to prevent wrinkles, regulate sleep temperature, and protect hair from damage.