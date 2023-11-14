Amazon Black Friday: 23 deals you should add to your wishlist today

Amazon is offering tons of great deals across all different categories for 11 days this Black Friday. Starting on Nov. 17 through Nov. 27, shoppers can save big with Amazon Black Friday deals. This year, the commerce giant has extended the days shoppers can score big savings on everything from kitchen essentials, home electronics, beauty essentials, fashion essentials, jewelry, toys to fitness essentials for 11 days.

Here are 15 Black Friday deals you should put on your wish list today:

Swarovski Tennis Bracelet $165.00, now $92.40

This Swarovski Tennis Bracelet is a special gift for your special someone. The bracelet combines precision and quality of brilliant crystals with a timeless design and gold-tone plated finish, a touch of glamor for any occasion.

MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant, 18k Gold Plated, $20.99, now $12.59

This beautiful, handmade MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant, 18k Gold Plated, will become a favorite accessory. The delicate necklace is suitable for any occasion and comes with two pieces that can be worn together or separately.

Fossil Copeland Men's Watch $140.00, now $70.00

The Fossil Copeland Men's Watch would make a timeless addition to any watch collection. The Copeland design is a minimalist take on the simplicity of a classic wire lug case. The sophisticated dial makes this a versatile timepiece for casual and dress styles.

Women's Galia Heeled Sandal $255.00, now $172.00

You will be the belle of any holiday event this season with this sparkly Women's Galia Heeled Sandal. These strappy sandals will add some high-end sparkle to your holiday outfit without requiring you to sacrifice comfort.

Adrianna Papell Women's One Shoulder Melania Jumpsuit $199.00, now $127.00

Get ready to channel some first-lady style with the Adrianna Papell Women's Size One Shoulder Crepe Melania Jumpsuit. It's perfect for any holiday gala, and reviewers love its versatility.

Amazon Essentials Women's Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pant $29.90, now $23.90

These Amazon Essentials Women's Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pant boast a snug fit through the hip, thigh, and leg. The pants are crafted in comfy bi-stretch cotton that keeps its shape for all-day comfort and fit while offering a classic tailored look.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $599.99, now $399.94

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum will take cleaning off your hands entirely since it also cleans after itself. You get precision cleaning, and once the vacuum is done, it empties trash into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, which means two months of not thinking about vacuuming.

JBL Clip 4, Orange - Portable Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker $79.95, now $44.95

You will get up to ten hours of play with the JBL Clip 4, Orange - Portable Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker. This on-the-go waterproof speaker delivers a big sound and can clip on easily to a backpack to add theme music to your adventure.

Sunbeam Royal Posh Champagne Heated Blanket $104.99 now $78.86

This Sunbeam Royal Posh Champagne Heated Blanket should be on your list if you want to chase away the cold this season. The electric blanket has a digital controller with 12 heat settings and a 12-hour auto-shut-off function. It is also machine washable and dryer safe.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven $65.37, now $52.02

Add this cast iron dutch oven to your cookware for a fraction of the price of some of the more popular brands without sacrificing quality. Reviewers said it is a good-looking, well-made oven that evenly distributes heat for slow-cooked meals.

Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle $55.00, now $32.99

This beautifully designed Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle will instantly elevate your kitchen style. The design also gives you complete control over the speed and consistency of the water flow for optimum pour-over brewing.

GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station $49.99, now $44.99

Cook your eggs sunny side up, sausages and toast all at once in the GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station. The 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker has two upper griddle compartments featuring our healthy ceramic nonstick coating for easy cleanup and incredible results. Plus, the handy toast drawer makes sure everything is included.

Secura Milk Frother, Electric Milk Steamer Stainless Steel $45.99, now $35.99

This Secura Milk Frother, Electric Milk Steamer Stainless Steel can help you create those foamy coffeehouse drinks at home. You can heat and foam milk with just the press of one button.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $99.99, now $49.99

Get this Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at 50% off the list price during Amazon's Black Friday event. This easy-to-use coffee maker brews one cup at a time in under one minute to achieve the strongest brew.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $159.99, now $89.00

Take your appliance game to the next level with the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL. The XL capacity will help you save time by cooking up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings easily with up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $20.30

Now is a great time to replace your worn yoga mat to prepare for any new fitness resolutions you want to make. This Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat offers comfortable padded support and shock absorption.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for Exercise $129.99, now $66.54

Put your best foot forward as you enter the New Year with this Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for Exercise. The stepper has a digital monitor that tracks your step count, time and calories.

Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell $93.99, now $29.99

You can build your home gym equipment by adding these Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells. The dumbbells are an excellent tool for full-body workouts or specific muscle groups. These high-quality, solid-cast dumbbells are encased in rubber to protect your flooring. Get them for 68% off the list price.

BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Tools $15.99, now $7.99

The best-selling BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller can help relieve muscle tension, reduce facial puffiness and help your skin look fresh. Keep it in the fridge to help reduce morning puffiness and refresh skin.

Fastaid Red-Light-Therapy-for-Face and Neck $59.99, now $42.99

Add this Fastaid Red-Light-Therapy-for-Face and Neck LED light therapy beauty device with 7 different light modes with various skincare functions to your skincare routine. The red light therapy is for anti-aging & smoothing away wrinkles and fine lines.

Lego Icons Succulents $49.99, now $39.99

Now's your chance to save money on all things Lego. This Lego Icons Succulents features 9 different LEGO artificial decorative plants.

MAGNA-TILES Safari Animals $39.99

This MAGNA-TILES Safari Animals set will please any little one on your holiday list this year. The set is perfect for animal lovers and is compatible with and complementary to all other MAGNA-TILES sets.

NERF Elite 2.0 Commander $14.99, now $5.99

You can score big savings on NERF products this Black Friday, like this NERF Elite 2.0 Commander is 60% off the list price. This Elite Nerf blaster has a rotating drum with a 6-dart capacity that can blast 6 darts in a row.