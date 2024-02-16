12 nursery essentials you didn't know you needed are on sale now on Amazon

You have an idea of what the perfect nursery needs. You picked a calming color scheme and a beautiful crib with a safe mattress. You didn't forget to create a designated place for diaper changes; you even remembered about storage. Once the baby gets home, it's a whole new ball game, and there may be things you forgot to list on your baby registry that could help make your days go a lot smoother.

Breastfeeding moms may want to splurge on a glider to make feeding more comfortable. Or a baby changing station may need a diaper genie added to take care of odorous diapers. Lighting in the room is essential on those longer summer days, so blackout curtains are necessary for a good night's rest.

We've selected 12 nursery essentials you will want to add to your baby's room, and you can get these items at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs until the end of February. It's a once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains $31.71, now $26.95

Get these NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains in a color to match your nursery scheme. These curtains impede 85% to 99% of light and UV rays and are noise-reducing, too.

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman $229.99, now $159.99

This Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman is worth the spend. You'll be spending countless hours feeding the baby, which will make a difference during those late-night feeds.

Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $49.99, now $39.99

A humidifier can help with dry coughs, congestion, nose bleeds, itchy eyes and scratchy throats. This Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier keeps the air moist for up to 25 hours. It features an optional night light, and the whisper-quiet operation ensures your baby can sleep peacefully without any disturbance.

THAUSDAS Night Light, Dimmable Touch Lamp for Bedroom $31.99, now $21.38

Stumbling around a nursery at night is not what you want to do if you want your baby to stay asleep. Do yourself and baby a favor and invest in a light dimmer like this THAUSDAS Night Light, Dimmable Touch Lamp for Bedroom. The touch control at the top of the lamp is simple to use. Just tap the control panel on the top of the table lamp to change the colors or strength of the light.

Vornadobaby Breesi Nursery Air Circulator Fan $66.89

Keeping a fan on in the room where a baby sleeps reduces the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) by 72%, according to recent research. This Vornadobaby Breesi Nursery Air Circulator Fan circulates and cools all the air around the baby. The fan features a finger-friendly design with no pinch points or sharp edges, a topple-resistant broad base and hidden cord storage.

Diaper Genie Signature Gift Set $89.99, now $74.70

Babies poop a lot! And sometimes, in the middle of the night, you may not be as willing to take that soiled diaper all the way through to the outside trash. Do yourself and your nose a favor and invest in a Diaper Genie with odor-locking clamps that help prevent odors from escaping. This set comes with everything you need to get started!

hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer $39.99, now $34.92

You're asking for trouble if you approach a clean-up with a cold wipe. This hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer is just what you need to keep your baby in ultimate comfort.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount $299.99, now $227.70

This baby monitor will help you watch over the baby, track their sleeping habits and monitor the room temperature. Nanit's monitor has a split-screen feature that allows users to view two cameras on one screen. The custom-designed pattern on Breathing Wear works with the Pro Camera to detect a baby's breathing motion in almost any sleeping position without sensors.

iLuvBamboo Waterproof Changing Pad Liners $24.95, now $19.99

These water-resistant and absorbent protectors lay on top of your changing table pad to protect the pretty changing pad cover from getting stained and soiled. The pads are reusable and portable - withstanding more than 300 washes.

Dream On Me Skylar Baby Bassinet $107.99, now $86.39

Make sure to keep the option of co-sleeping safely with the baby, especially in the early days with a bassinet like this Dream On Me Skylar Bassinet. It's smaller and more portable than a crib, making it a good option if you want to keep your baby close by.

Baby Bassinet Sheet Set $18.99, now $16.99

This Baby Bassinet Sheet Set comes in a pack of three. They are breathable and will have your baby sleeping in comfort through the night.

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine Baby $49.99, now $35.99

The Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine has 24 distinct sounds, including bird, sea wave, brook lullaby, music box, cricket, campfire, rain, fetal tone, train sound, seven fan sounds and seven white/pink noise sounds. It has a timer feature that can be set to shut off after 30, 60 or 90 minutes or set to play through the night.