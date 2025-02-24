When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 and runs until March 31. It is a chance for shoppers to snag some of the cheapest prices of the year on spring-cleaning, travel, fitness and more during the nearly week-long event. The sale allows Amazon Prime members to save on everything from creator favorites to items that rarely go on sale. They can also stock up on essentials, score seasonal fashion and pick up must-haves for upcoming holidays such as Easter.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is one of the retailer's largest sales events of the year. You can find discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, patio furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products and more. Shoppers can save on select beauty products, sports and outdoor equipment and home products.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access exclusive deals. You can visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 10 items that are already on sale:

Original price: $228.95

Grab these wireless, on-ear headphones at nearly $100 off. They feature a custom acoustic architecture and upgraded drivers for a balanced sound. The headphones have a long battery life and can be charged with a USB-C cable.

Original price: $36.99

A portable charger is essential for spring break vacations. Don't leave home without this Portable Charger with built-in Cables. This reliable and convenient charger gets great reviews for its built-in cables, compact size, and 10,000mAh battery. It's the perfect charger to pack on long trips or busy days.

Original price: $22.99

You'll love adding this thoughtfully designed multi-compartment toiletry bag to your travel arsenal. The bag is waterproof, and its many compartments are perfect for storing small and medium-sized items.

Original price: $34.99

This Veken water fountain is an award-winning water filtration system for cats. The water streaming down the petals of the fountain's flower will draw your pet's attention and encourage them to drink more often.

Original price: $49.96

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush has a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums from overbrushing. It also has a two-minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer to ensure the dentist-recommended brushing time.

Original price: $199.99

Get in shape this spring with the help of this Vibration Plate Exercise Machine. This whole-body vibration plate delivers full-body vibrations to enhance muscle contraction and activation. The results are more substantial muscles, improved balance, and increased flexibility.

Original price: $230

Build a home gym even if your space is limited with these Lifepro adjustable dumbbells. They are designed with an easy-to-use mechanism that allows you to adjust the weight from five to 25 pounds as your fitness progresses.

Original price:$99.99

Have a kid or nephew graduating this spring and heading to college? This Keurig K-Mini Single Serve is the perfect gift. It will save them costly trips to the coffee shop and keep them caffeinated all semester long. Its space-saving design means it can fit anywhere in a dorm room.

Original price: $139.99

Rid your carpets and car upholstery of pet stains with the Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner. This wet vac uses superior suction and tough scrubbing action to remove pet stains and odors. It is designed for pet parents and is lightweight for easy use and storage.

Original price: $25.99

The CHGeek Wireless car charger is a fast-charging, auto-clamping phone mount that fits most phones. It automatically clamps the phone when connected, and the arms open with a simple touch of the two-side button.