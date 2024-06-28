Amazon Prime Day: 18 early deals on kitchen appliances, from air fryers to ice cream makers

Amazon Prime Day kicks off from July 16 to 17. For 48 hours straight, Amazon Prime members can access deep discounts on a wide selection of products. Amazon shoppers can buy kitchen tools, coffee makers, air fryers, tech, clothing and more on sale at discounted prices. Prime members can also find "Lightning Deals" on specific products throughout each day.

But there are plenty of early Prime Day deals available now. You can save big on major kitchen brands like Instapot, Vitamix, Ninja, Cuisinart and Cosori. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

Here are 18 early discounts on kitchen items to help you jump-start shopping during Amazon Prime Day.

Original price: $169.99

There's never been a better time to get a new air fryer. Amazon has a large selection of these on sale now, such as the COSORI 9Qt Dual Air Fryer, priced at less than $140 from the list price of around $170. This dual-basket air fryer allows you to cook multiple items at the same time. It has a 9-quart capacity.

Original price: $119.99

This COSORI Air Fryer 6 Qt, 9-in-1 Functions, now priced at less than $90 from around $120, is slightly smaller and features a five-fan speed airflow system to deliver golden, crispy and juicy results for every meal.

Original price: $229.99

Amazon is featuring a big sale on Ninja products. This Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is on sale for less than $180 from around $229. The Ninja Foodi DZ401 is a 10-quart dual-basket air fryer with six versatile cooking programs, including air frying, broiling, roasting and dehydrating. It is a good choice for a 2-to 4-person household that plans to use their air fryer to cook low-fat meals regularly.

Original price: $229.99

Now is a great time to pick up the Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, on sale for less than $200 from the regular price of $229.99. This kitchen appliance uses Ninja's Creamify technology to break down frozen blocks into a smooth and creamy texture in minutes. Reviews note that it is easy to use, cuts down on prep time and tastes luxurious and restaurant-worthy.

Original price: $329.99

Grab a big discount on the Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven, which is on sale for less than $180 from around $318. This little oven can cook up to temperatures of 500°F, so you can sear and crisp at the same time. Plus, the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer means you'll get the perfect cook each time.

Original price: $239.99

Try the Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo for less than $150 from around $240 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This is Ninja's most powerful blender system that crushes, food processes and makes smoothie bowls and dough – all in one base.

Original price: $179.99

This Ninja Thirsti Drink System, Soda Maker on sale for less than $150 from around $180, is perfect as a housewarming gift. This drink system lets you personalize fizz & flavor to create your perfect drink.

Original price: $229.99

Serious coffee drinkers, take note: The Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro Specialty 12-Cup Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe is now on sale for around $180, down from the original price of $230. This drip coffee maker can brew coffee from grounds or pods and comes with a 12-cup glass carafe. It has four brew styles (classic, bold, over ice and specialty) and nine grind sizes for grounds, ranging from single-serve to carafe.

Original price: $129.99

Grab an Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on sale for less than $75 from $136 for yourself or a friend. This easy-to-use electric pressure cooker does it all and is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.

Original price: $89.99

This Farberware Countertop Microwave with 700 Watts, on sale for less than $80, from the list price of around $90 is perfect for dorm room living. The microwave is the ideal small-space solution that offers full-sized cooking in a compact space. It features an easy-to-clean interior and exterior and is perfect for the home or office.

Original price: $99.99

Another great dorm room appliance is this Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, which is on sale for less than $60 from around $100. The coffee maker is less than five inches wide and is ideal for small spaces.

Original price: 32.79

The Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator is on sale for less than $24, down from around $33. This Brita filter has an indicator that lets you know when it's time to replace it.

Original price: $25.99

Grab a Brita Plus Water Filter, on sale for around $21 from around $26. This four-pack of replacement filters improves water taste and odor by reducing chlorine, so you can get great-tasting filtered water without the waste of single-use plastic bottles.

Original price: $749.95

The De'Longhi EC9255M La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine is on sale now for around $500 from the list price of around $750. This espresso machine is designed for home baristas to make espresso drinks with precision and ease. It comes with a built-in, conical burr grinder with eight grind settings for single or double doses of coffee and a commercial-style steam wand for creating microfoam for latte art.

Original price: 239.99

This Silonn Nugget Countertop Ice Maker is on sale for less than $180 from around $240 after using Amazon's built-in $60 coupon. The ice maker is portable, so use it in your kitchen, at the office or at parties. It produces up to 33 lbs of ice daily and can make nugget ice in as little as 6 minutes. The ice maker also features a removable cover for easy cleaning and an automatic self-cleaning cycle.

Original price: $349.95

Try the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, which is on sale for around $330, down from the list price of $350. This blender can handle hard ingredients like nuts and ice cubes and can hot blend. It is also good at making smoothies, soups and bar-quality ice.

Original price: $179.95

The Cuisinart FP-110 Core Custom 10-Cup Multifunctional Food Processor is on sale for under $125 from $180. This customizable food processor features a powerful motor and a 10-cup work bowl.

Original price: $99.95

Brew the perfect cup of tea with Cuisinart's 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle, on sale for around $70 from $100. This kettle has a 1.7-liter capacity, six preset temperatures and one-touch controls with blue LED indicators.