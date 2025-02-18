Start getting in shape for summer with this at-home workout equipment

The end of winter and early spring is the ideal time to start up a exercise routine. Thanks to a wide variety of workout equipment, you can do simple workouts that are easy to fit into your schedule or get a full-body workout just like you would with any gym membership.

Equipment like treadmills and exercise bikes offer essential cardio workouts, while ab rollers and rowing machines help you focus on more specific areas. But your workouts don’t even have to be that complicated. With the help of a push-up board and mini stair-stepper, you can fit in a workout whenever you’re watching TV.

FITNESS ROUTINES YOU CAN START THIS YEAR AND THE ITEMS TO HELP YOU STICK TO YOUR GOALS

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Many home gyms consist mainly of a folding treadmill, likely because it’s the easiest way to walk without getting out of the house. Walking daily is a great way to get the exercise you need. This running pad on Amazon comes in under $200 and is lightweight, so you can fold it up and easily move it when you’re not using it.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has a double-folding treadmill that gets even smaller, perfect for working out in an apartment or smaller room. It’s durable enough for long walks and anyone looking to take up a running routine.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $1,299

A BowFlex Max Trainer is an elliptical that offers a full-body workout. It has 16 different resistance levels, so you can take your workout from easy to hard in minutes. You also get free access to workout trainings, no subscription required.

GET THIS FITNESS GEAR THAT’S ACTUALLY COMFORTABLE TO WORKOUT IN

Original price: $229.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Want to bike, but don’t have the time to leave the house for hours? An exercise bike brings the workout of a bike ride indoors. This relatively affordable piece of workout equipment often doesn’t take up much space. This four-in-one foldable exercise bike on Amazon allows you to recline fully while pedaling or sit up like you’re on a traditional bike. The bike folds up compactly, so you can easily store it in a closet or corner when you're not using it.

Nordic Track Commercial bikes are designed with comfort and support in mind. The tablet-like screen also allows you to watch workouts, TV shows and listen to music, so you stay engaged during your workout.

Original price: $299.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Rowing machines provide a powerful arm and ab workout. This rowing machine from Amazon has a 350-pound weight limit, but it’s built to last. The 3.45-inch monitor displays the rowing data as you go, and you can put a phone or tablet on the holder to watch your favorite shows and movies.

A Nordic Track RW600 rower is a state-of-the-art rowing machine that comes with a seven-inch Smart touchscreen that keeps you engaged and entertained. Add an iFIT membership, and you can train with professional rowers from around the world.

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORKOUT OUTSIDE

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Looking to get a six-pack this summer? Start training now with an ab roller. Paired with other forms of exercise, ab rollers workout your arms, abs and shoulders. You can go simple with the Tapout ab roller from Dick’s Sportings Goods. It has two handles on either side that you can hold onto while you’re exercising.

This high-tech ab roller from Amazon has built-in, padded arm rests for extra support. It also has a phone holder so you can watch videos while you’re rolling.

Original price: $79.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

A quick and easy way to work out is with the help of a mini stepper. The Sunny Health mini stepper has attachable resistance bands you can use at the same time for an added workout. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a stepper that’s affordable and also comes with resistance bands.

Original price: $149.99

Adding a vibration plate to your exercise routine is easy and fine-tunes your workouts. The exercise plate is designed to stimulate muscle contractions and boost your circulation, while also enhancing your mobility and balance.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $59.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

A push-up board helps you master a push-up correctly and adds more difficulty once you’re ready for it. The portable exercise park from Amazon has a foldable push-up board, resistance bands, ankle straps for sit-ups and an ab roller, so you can complete an entire at-home workout. You can get just the push-up board from Walmart.