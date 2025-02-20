Women's jeans to fit your spring style

Women’s jeans are a wardrobe staple, no matter the season. A fresh pair of denim is always in style and perfectly complements spring’s layering pieces. As we say goodbye to bulky winter clothing and embrace lighter fabrics, flattering cuts and trendy designs, jeans will keep you feeling chic all season long.

When shopping for the perfect jeans this spring, looking for styles that balance comfort with the season's effortless vibe is essential. From classic straight-leg jeans to trendy wide-leg cuts, spring jeans come in various shapes, lengths and washes that will fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Whether you're a fan of high-waisted styles, cropped fits or distressed details, there's something for everyone.

Here are 10 different styles that are making waves this spring:

Straight-leg jeans from Levi's are a timeless classic that never goes out of style. These jeans offer a relaxed yet tailored look that pairs well with virtually any top. They have a mid-rise, with an easy fit through the hips and thighs that gives you a flattering silhouette without feeling restrictive. Pair them with a simple tucked-in blouse or a lightweight cardigan for a balanced spring ensemble. They are versatile enough for both casual and semi-dressy occasions, making them a go-to style for the season! Try these slouchy boyfriend-style straight jeans from Old Navy for added comfort.

High-waisted skinny jeans like these SPANXshape are perfect for elongating your legs and accentuating your curves. This style is ideal for creating a sleek, polished look while still feeling comfortable. The high waist can be paired with slim-fitting shirts or cropped sweaters to highlight your waistline. Opt for lighter washes or pair with pastels for a spring-appropriate look and complete with ballet flats for an effortlessly chic outfit. Still searching for the perfect premium pair of skinny jeans? Good American offers a style at Nordstrom that’ll rival any pricy designer denim.

These Wow cropped jeans at Old Navy are a must-have for spring. They offer a light, airy look that allows you to show off your favorite spring slip-on sneakers. The wider leg cut falls just above the ankle, perfect for pairing with sandals, sneakers or cute heels. Hollister offers this option in three washes if you prefer a lower rise. For a trendy spring look, pair them with a flowy blouse or a tucked-in graphic tee for a relaxed yet fashionable vibe.

These Astylish wide-leg jeans from Amazon are right on trend, offering comfort and effortless style. The relaxed fit through the hips and thighs, paired with a wide flare at the bottom, creates a dramatic and stylish silhouette. You can also get them in a dozen different colors and washes! Pair them with a fitted top like this tee on Amazon for under $10 to balance out the volume on the bottom and opt for platform sandals to add height.

Flared jeans bring a retro-inspired vibe, making a massive comeback of late. With a slight flare at the knee that expands towards the ankle, these Hollister jeans create a flattering hourglass shape. Pair them with a tucked-in top or a bodysuit for a stylish look. Or, consider this pair from Amazon for under $30.

Boyfriend jeans from Levi’s are the ultimate choice for a laid-back, relaxed, effortless vibe. These jeans are slightly oversized and offer a slouchy, casual look that is perfect for running errands or weekend outings. The relaxed fit is ideal for pairing with casual shoes like sneakers or slip-ons—which you can show off by rolling the tapered leg. Tuck in a loose shirt or tie it at the waist for a carefree fit that screams spring. If you prefer a version without the tapered leg, select these jeans on Amazon.

With their higher rise and straight, relaxed legs, these Hidden brand jeans at Nordstrom are both comfy and stylish. Their lighter wash also lends a springy vibe. Try them with kitten heels and a light jacket for a fun spring look that’s anything but matronly.

If you're looking for a bit of edge to your spring wardrobe, these Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans are a great option. Ripped details, frayed hems and faded washes add a cool, lived-in feel to any outfit. Whether you prefer skinny, straight-legged or baggy , distressed jeans are easy to style and pair well with everything!

These Gloria Vanderbilt tapered jeans on Amazon are designed to hug your hips and thighs, gradually narrowing toward the ankle for a sleek look and feel. This style tends to be incredibly flattering and works well for both casual and dressier occasions. NYDJ also offers high-waist ankle tapered jeans in a super light wash that’s perfect for spring and summer!

