Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 18 deals that will save you hundreds

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 8th through the 9th, another huge sales event Amazon holds each year. This year, the sales include hundreds off TVs, exercise equipment and appliances. You’ll also find serious discounts on clothing, home decor and major tech products like tablets and headphones.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $179.99

Tired of buying bags of ice at the grocery store, but aren’t ready to upgrade your fridge? A countertop ice maker can help ensure your drinks are always cold. An Iceman countertop ice maker can make up to 1.3 lbs. of ice but is still small enough so it doesn’t take up all your counter space.

Original price: $549.99

You can get a memory foam mattress in a box that has five layers of supportive materials. Starting from the cooling top layer of fabric to the supportive base foam, you’ll finally get the refreshing sleep you need.

Original price: $399.99

Now that fall is arriving, and you’re starting to shut all your windows, an air purifier can keep the air in your home fresh.

A Shark 3-in-1 air purifier is compact but still provides three powerful settings: purified air, purified heat or purified fan. The purifier traps dust, pet hair and other contaminants in the air that can make you stuffy or sick.

Original price: $158

The LIKIMIO bed frame provides a supportive frame and extra bedroom storage. The sleek wood and metal frame has an attachable bookcase headboard with a built-in charging station.

Original price: $799.99

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a supportive office chair. This chair has adjustable lumbar support and an adjustable headrest, making it easy to customize the chair to your needs. It’s also made from mesh fabric, so it’s breathable, and a footrest is included.

Original price: $359.99

Enjoy the end of fall with a brand-new outdoor patio set. This four-piece patio set comes with a coffee table, two chairs and a small loveseat, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your guests. Its wicker design is durable while still being stylish.

Original price: $199

A smokeless fire pit directs the smoke away from you for a more comfortable fire. It’s designed to still provide plenty of warmth, and it’s portable, so you can take it camping. The fire pit is made from stainless steel, making it a long-lasting fire pit option.

Original price: $269.99

Egg chairs are stylish and comfortable indoor/outdoor chairs you’ll never want to get out of. This rattan swing egg chair is a double chair that can comfortably fit two adults. It comes with its own stand that can hold up to 600 lbs.

Original price: $184.99

Prepare for the fall camping season or next year’s camping season with a Coleman instant tent. You can put up the tent in just 60 seconds and fit a queen-sized air mattress. The tall tent walls make it a comfortable tent even for tall campers.

Original price: $49.99

Want good earbuds but don’t want to pay hundreds? These Jxrev wireless ear buds are under $20 during Prime Big Deal Days. They’re still high-quality enough to provide noise-canceling listening for up to eight hours.

Original price: $88.99

Charge all your Apple devices in one convenient location with a 3-in-1 charging station. You can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. The station is small enough to fit on your bedside table, countertop or any other surface in your home.

Original price: $599.99

You can pay less than $300 for a 55-inch TV with Fire TV built in. The TCL 55-inch TV has 4K resolution, Dolby sound and enhanced color for a picture-perfect viewing experience.

Original price: $35.99

Prepare for a cozy, relaxing fall and winter with a three-pack of high-waisted leggings. They come in a variety of colors and patterns and are made from a blend of spandex and polyester, making them plenty comfortable for any activity.

Original price: $50

Transition into your fall clothing with the help of a new lightweight, Champion jacket. It’s a windproof and water-resistant jacket that's ideal for layering.

Original price: $59.99

Instead of cranking up the heat now that it’s getting cold, a wearable blanket can take the chill off, and it’s just plain comfy. The wearable blanket is sherpa-lined for ultimate comfort, and you can choose from over a dozen patterns. Plus, you get a giant pocket in the front for your phone, a book or the TV remote.

Original price: $269.99

Take your workout inside with this affordable DeerRun walking pad. It’s lightweight and compact, but holds up to 265 lbs. You can easily fit the walking pad under a standing desk or just pull it out and place it in the middle of the room while you’re watching TV.

Original price: $699.99

A Total Gym home gym helps you work out your entire body. The home gym has eight resistance levels and over 70 exercise options, but will take up only a small corner of your home.

Original price: $99.99

A stair stepper provides an intense workout in a short amount of time. The KeppiFitness stair stepper also comes with built-in resistance bands so you can get an arm workout in while you step.