©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 18 deals that will save you hundreds

Pay less for TVs, patio furniture, mattresses and more

Christopher Murray
Find deals on all your favorites on sale during Amazon Prime Bid Deal Days. 

Find deals on all your favorites on sale during Amazon Prime Bid Deal Days.  (iStock )

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 8th through the 9th, another huge sales event Amazon holds each year. This year, the sales include hundreds off TVs, exercise equipment and appliances. You’ll also find serious discounts on clothing, home decor and major tech products like tablets and headphones.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Outdoor

Tech

Apparel

Exercise

Countertop ice maker: on sale for $99.99

Original price: $179.99

Make all the ice you want with your own countertop ice machine. 

Make all the ice you want with your own countertop ice machine.  (Amazon )

Tired of buying bags of ice at the grocery store, but aren’t ready to upgrade your fridge? A countertop ice maker can help ensure your drinks are always cold. An Iceman countertop ice maker can make up to 1.3 lbs. of ice but is still small enough so it doesn’t take up all your counter space.

Memory foam mattress: on sale for $341.96

Original price: $549.99

Sleep better with a cooling mattress. 

Sleep better with a cooling mattress.  (Amazon)

You can get a memory foam mattress in a box that has five layers of supportive materials. Starting from the cooling top layer of fabric to the supportive base foam, you’ll finally get the refreshing sleep you need.

Shark 3-in-1 air purifier: on sale for $199.95

Original price: $399.99

Breathe easier when you use an air purifier. 

Breathe easier when you use an air purifier.  (Amazon )

Now that fall is arriving, and you’re starting to shut all your windows, an air purifier can keep the air in your home fresh. 

A Shark 3-in-1 air purifier is compact but still provides three powerful settings: purified air, purified heat or purified fan. The purifier traps dust, pet hair and other contaminants in the air that can make you stuffy or sick.

Bed frame with bookcase headboard: on sale for $144.67

Original price: $158

You get built-in storage with this bed frame. 

You get built-in storage with this bed frame.  (Amazon )

The LIKIMIO bed frame provides a supportive frame and extra bedroom storage. The sleek wood and metal frame has an attachable bookcase headboard with a built-in charging station.

Lumbar support office chair: on sale for $187.49

Original price: $799.99

Keep your back and shoulders comfortable all day in your brand-new ergonomic office chair. 

Keep your back and shoulders comfortable all day in your brand-new ergonomic office chair.  (Amazon )

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a supportive office chair. This chair has adjustable lumbar support and an adjustable headrest, making it easy to customize the chair to your needs. It’s also made from mesh fabric, so it’s breathable, and a footrest is included.

4-piece outdoor patio furniture sets: on sale for $299.99

Original price: $359.99

Relax in style with this outdoor patio set. 

Relax in style with this outdoor patio set.  (Amazon )

Enjoy the end of fall with a brand-new outdoor patio set. This four-piece patio set comes with a coffee table, two chairs and a small loveseat, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your guests. Its wicker design is durable while still being stylish.

Smokeless fire pit: on sale for $118.95

Original price: $199

Stay warm with a compact smokeless fire pit. 

Stay warm with a compact smokeless fire pit.  (Amazon )

A smokeless fire pit directs the smoke away from you for a more comfortable fire. It’s designed to still provide plenty of warmth, and it’s portable, so you can take it camping. The fire pit is made from stainless steel, making it a long-lasting fire pit option.

Rattan swing egg chair: on sale for $249.99

Original price: $269.99

Hang out (literally) in this comfortable egg chair. 

Hang out (literally) in this comfortable egg chair.  (Amazon )

Egg chairs are stylish and comfortable indoor/outdoor chairs you’ll never want to get out of. This rattan swing egg chair is a double chair that can comfortably fit two adults. It comes with its own stand that can hold up to 600 lbs.

Coleman instant tent: on sale for $111.99

Original price: $184.99

Make camping easier with this pop-up tent. 

Make camping easier with this pop-up tent.  (Amazon )

Prepare for the fall camping season or next year’s camping season with a Coleman instant tent. You can put up the tent in just 60 seconds and fit a queen-sized air mattress. The tall tent walls make it a comfortable tent even for tall campers.

Wireless earbuds: on sale for $21.99

Original price: $49.99

Switch to reliable wireless earbuds for a better listening experience. 

Switch to reliable wireless earbuds for a better listening experience.  (Amazon )

Want good earbuds but don’t want to pay hundreds? These Jxrev wireless ear buds are under $20 during Prime Big Deal Days. They’re still high-quality enough to provide noise-canceling listening for up to eight hours.

3-in-1 charging station for Apple devices: on sale for $65.48

Original price: $88.99

Make charging your devices easy with this charger. 

Make charging your devices easy with this charger.  (Amazon)

Charge all your Apple devices in one convenient location with a 3-in-1 charging station. You can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. The station is small enough to fit on your bedside table, countertop or any other surface in your home.

TCL 55-inch TV: on sale for $455.20

Original price: $599.99

Watch your favorite shows in bright 4K. 

Watch your favorite shows in bright 4K.  (Amazon )

You can pay less than $300 for a 55-inch TV with Fire TV built in. The TCL 55-inch TV has 4K resolution, Dolby sound and enhanced color for a picture-perfect viewing experience.

High-waisted leggings: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $35.99

Wear comfortable leggings all fall and winter long. 

Wear comfortable leggings all fall and winter long.  (Amazon )

Prepare for a cozy, relaxing fall and winter with a three-pack of high-waisted leggings. They come in a variety of colors and patterns and are made from a blend of spandex and polyester, making them plenty comfortable for any activity.

Champion men's jacket: on sale for $30

Original price: $50

Keep warm and dry during the colder seasons. 

Keep warm and dry during the colder seasons.  (Amazon )

Transition into your fall clothing with the help of a new lightweight, Champion jacket. It’s a windproof and water-resistant jacket that's ideal for layering.

Sherpa wearable blanket: on sale for $36.99

Original price: $59.99

A wearable blanket makes it easy to move around the couch without ever taking off your blanket. 

A wearable blanket makes it easy to move around the couch without ever taking off your blanket.  (Amazon )

Instead of cranking up the heat now that it’s getting cold, a wearable blanket can take the chill off, and it’s just plain comfy. The wearable blanket is sherpa-lined for ultimate comfort, and you can choose from over a dozen patterns. Plus, you get a giant pocket in the front for your phone, a book or the TV remote.

Walking pad: on sale for $159.99

Original price: $269.99

Get exercise even while you're working. 

Get exercise even while you're working.  (Amazon )

Take your workout inside with this affordable DeerRun walking pad. It’s lightweight and compact, but holds up to 265 lbs. You can easily fit the walking pad under a standing desk or just pull it out and place it in the middle of the room while you’re watching TV.

Total Gym indoor home gym: on sale for $499.99

Original price: $699.99

Get a full body workout without leaving your home gym. 

Get a full body workout without leaving your home gym.  (Amazon )

A Total Gym home gym helps you work out your entire body. The home gym has eight resistance levels and over 70 exercise options, but will take up only a small corner of your home.

Stair stepper: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $99.99

Get the effect of walking upstairs without pausing your shows. 

Get the effect of walking upstairs without pausing your shows.  (Amazon )

A stair stepper provides an intense workout in a short amount of time. The KeppiFitness stair stepper also comes with built-in resistance bands so you can get an arm workout in while you step.

