Wedding crashers steal beer, punch groom and start fight at Ohio reception: report

Uninvited guests can really ruin a good time.

Authorities arrested two men after they allegedly started a fight at a wedding reception in Ohio. According to witnesses, the two suspects allegedly attempted to steal a case of beer before they were confronted by the groom.

The two men have been identified as 22-year-old William Beeson and 29-year-old Justin Crowl, Fox 8 reports. They apparently snuck into the wedding reception at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield, Ohio, on June 19 and attempted to steal a case of beer, according to a report from the Richland County Sheriff's Office

When the groom confronted them, however, Beeson allegedly punched the newly married man, according to the report. Crowl and other guests got involved, resulting in a large fight.

Both Beeson and Crowl suffered various injuries during the altercation. In his mugshot, Beeson has a black eye. Crowl, meanwhile, reportedly suffered multiple cuts from broken beer bottles.

Authorities arrested Beeson and Crowl, who are facing charges of theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct. They told police officers that they had been at the fairgrounds for a horse show and had been invited to the reception by one of the other guests. According to them, they had been attacked by the other guests for no reason.

Witnesses told police, however, that the men had come from another part of the fairground uninvited and were attempting to remove a case of beer from the location, ABC 6 reports.

The pair was booked at the Richland County Jail.