Virginia dog with 'rotted' leg found tied to abandoned home, shelter says

An animal shelter in Richmond, Virginia, is searching for whoever left a 7-year-old pit bull mix with a “rotted” leg tied to an abandoned home.

The dog, Rusty, was found tied to a porch on Oct. 1, a spokesperson for the Richmond Animal Care and Control center -- it's now caring for the dog -- told Fox News on Thursday.

The pup had a "severely injured back leg that had been untreated for some time,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post that had more than 1,000 reactions and shares as of Thursday afternoon. The shelter added that the limb "essentially rotted while still attached by the bone."

The damaged leg was amputated the day after the dog’s rescue.

Rusty has a “very sweet and snuggly personality,” the spokesperson said, adding he “loves to be pet and cuddled.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to a conviction of the person or people responsible, according to the shelter's Facebook post.