Vegan influencer eats meat for 30 days, shocks fans by saying she's healthier than she's 'felt in years'

Well, that’s a big change.

A formerly vegan influencer revealed to her fans that she spent 30 days eating nothing but meat and animal products. She also revealed that the new diet had some surprisingly positive effects on her health.

Alyse Parker, who has over 200K Instagram followers and over 700K Youtube subscribers, explained her decision on Instagram. In a post, she revealed that she decided to try the Carnivore Diet after hearing about all of the health benefits from friends who switched from being vegan to eating only meat and animal products.

Parker explained, “I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again.”

MOM FINDS NOTE FROM DAYCARE WORKER IN SON'S LUNCHBOX: 'PUT HIM ON A DIET AND GO AWAY'

People on the Carnivore Diet only allow themselves to eat meat and animal products, like eggs and dairy.

“I swallowed my pride and decided I’d give it a shot,” she continued. “Full-on carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Youtube, where she elaborated on her experience, many of her fans reacted negatively, with one simply commenting, “This is so disappointing.”

Another commenter wrote, “If you had to kill every animal you ate in this video... We all know you would go back to vegan immediately. I've also been vegan for 4.5 years now, no meat for 6. I've never been this healthy in my life, and I have the blood work to prove it.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another user added, “You should see a doctor after and show us those results rather than you on a scale and your abs. This probably isn’t helping your eating disorder.”