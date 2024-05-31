Top headlines: Couple's unique wedding photos grab attention online, plus pet tales and more hot reads

Lifestyle's headlines from this week include shareable news stories related to a couple's dramatic wedding photos, food, family, rare discoveries and much more.

A must-see moment

A newly married couple from Kansas posed in front of a dramatic storm looming over the heartland as their photographer captured the stunning scene under thunderous clouds. Click here to get the story.

Pets are family

Puppies born on Memorial Day will be given to former military servicemembers in need of support — and these furry friends will receive training at no cost to any of the veterans. Click here to get the story.

A woman obsessed with Legos built doghouses for her pets using the colorful toy bricks. Her love of the pieces began when she was just seven years old — and continued as she raised three children. Click here to get the story.

A Texas kitty named Porridge has already proven himself to be quite the survivor — and now, as he recovers from serious injuries, the cat is looking for a home to live out the rest of his days as a star. Click here to get the story.

Delicious eats & kitchen secrets

Are hamburgers and hot dogs "bad" for you? Nutrition experts weigh in on a food debate about these classic American dishes and summer-grilling staples. Click here to get the story.

Kitchen disasters can happen to anyone. Here is expert advice for dealing with everything from stovetop fires to smelly microwaves. Click here to get the story.

Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, "Chef K," a private chef for the Kardashians, spilled secrets of a great salad — including fresh new dressing options she adores. Click here to get the story.

Shocking discoveries

A beached whale was found at Nehalem Bay State Park in Tillamook County, Oregon, this week. Beach visitors are urged to stay away from the corpse. Click here to get the story.

Archaeologists recently found 11 ancient canoes in a Wisconsin lake. The vessels were seen in a cache that may have been an ancient shoreline. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

A 95-pound catfish became a gigantic feast after an Oklahoma fisherman recently reeled it in. Check out photos of the monster! Click here to get the story.

Two officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida assisted in the removal of an alligator from a 104-year-old woman's home. Click here to get the story.

Celebrating our dads

Grab a Father's Day gift for your adventure-loving dad. Check out these five cool picks listed on Amazon. Click here to get the story.

Popular expressions

Why do we say "all hands on deck" and other common expressions? Check out these three fun idioms with unique meanings. Click here to get the story.

Meet the American who …

Mary Anderson was born in Alabama months after the Civil War ended. She helped her state rebuild, then went on to create windshield wipers — long before auto titans realized the potential. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

A penguin-loving bride was shocked as she watched her very own penguin ring bearer waddle down the aisle at her wedding. Click here to see the video.

Gonza, an eight-year-old anteater, was caught on video showing off its 16-inch tongue that it uses to "slurp up insects." Click here to see the video.

Fun interview

Dana Perino of Fox News, in her latest "Short questions" piece, shines the spotlight on "Fox & Friends First" co-anchor Todd Piro, who revealed the three presidents he'd invite to a party — and the best advice he's received in his life. Click here to get the story.

Travel talk

Here are smart tips about how to pack carry-on luggage for your summer vacation trip. The five top tips may surprise you. Click here to get the story.

Need a beach read? These five new titles, like "Jackpot Summer" and "A Happier Life," are out soon and make a great warm-weather read. Click here to get the story.