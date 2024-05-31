Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Top headlines: Couple's unique wedding photos grab attention online, plus pet tales and more hot reads

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Lifestyle's headlines from this week include shareable news stories related to a couple's dramatic wedding photos, food, family, rare discoveries and much more.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games each morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up these and other trending Lifestyle articles.

There's plenty for everyone!

weekend reach puppies wedding photography and legos

This week's top Lifestyle headlines include historical discoveries, wild nature, pet tales, must-see viral videos, family, American innovations and more. Lean back and soak up the latest headlines you won't want to miss. (Fox 10 Phoenix; Ashley Patton Photography LLC, Midwest; SWNS)

A must-see moment

A newly married couple from Kansas posed in front of a dramatic storm looming over the heartland as their photographer captured the stunning scene under thunderous clouds. Click here to get the story.

Pets are family

Puppies born on Memorial Day will be given to former military servicemembers in need of support — and these furry friends will receive training at no cost to any of the veterans. Click here to get the story.

A woman obsessed with Legos built doghouses for her pets using the colorful toy bricks. Her love of the pieces began when she was just seven years old — and continued as she raised three children. Click here to get the story.

A Texas kitty named Porridge has already proven himself to be quite the survivor — and now, as he recovers from serious injuries, the cat is looking for a home to live out the rest of his days as a star. Click here to get the story.

split image of three-legged cat and cat hiding in boxes

Porridge, a 4-year-old cat in Texas, was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries. He now needs a forever home and lots of love.  (Wonky Whiskers Rescue)

Delicious eats & kitchen secrets

Are hamburgers and hot dogs "bad" for you? Nutrition experts weigh in on a food debate about these classic American dishes and summer-grilling staples. Click here to get the story.

Kitchen disasters can happen to anyone. Here is expert advice for dealing with everything from stovetop fires to smelly microwaves. Click here to get the story.

SPICY GRILLED SHRIMP AND OLIVE SKEWERS FOR DINNER: TRY THE RECIPE

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, "Chef K," a private chef for the Kardashians, spilled secrets of a great salad — including fresh new dressing options she adores. Click here to get the story.

Chef K and salad

Chef Khristianne Uy, better known as "Chef K," is a private chef for the Kardashian family in Southern California as well as other celebrity families. (Chef K/iStock)

Shocking discoveries

A beached whale was found at Nehalem Bay State Park in Tillamook County, Oregon, this week. Beach visitors are urged to stay away from the corpse. Click here to get the story. 

Archaeologists recently found 11 ancient canoes in a Wisconsin lake. The vessels were seen in a cache that may have been an ancient shoreline. Click here to get the story. 

Close-up image of canoe submerged in lake

All the canoes found in Wisconsin varied in age. Not all will be removed from the lake due to their fragility. (Wisconsin Historical Society)

Wild nature

A 95-pound catfish became a gigantic feast after an Oklahoma fisherman recently reeled it in. Check out photos of the monster! Click here to get the story. 

Two officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida assisted in the removal of an alligator from a 104-year-old woman's home. Click here to get the story. 

Florida gator captured at resident's home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call requiring two officers to make an "arrest" of a 5-foot-long alligator — and the encounter was shared on social media. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

Celebrating our dads

Grab a Father's Day gift for your adventure-loving dad. Check out these five cool picks listed on Amazon. Click here to get the story. 

Popular expressions

Why do we say "all hands on deck" and other common expressions? Check out these three fun idioms with unique meanings. Click here to get the story. 

Meet the American who …

Mary Anderson was born in Alabama months after the Civil War ended. She helped her state rebuild, then went on to create windshield wipers — long before auto titans realized the potential. Click here to get the story.

Mary Anderson thumb split

Mary Anderson, shown in center, patented the windshield wiper in 1903. Her innovation allowed vehicles to move safely in almost any weather condition. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance; Michael Ochs Archives; Fox Photo, all via Getty Images)

Viral videos

A penguin-loving bride was shocked as she watched her very own penguin ring bearer waddle down the aisle at her wedding. Click here to see the video.

Gonza, an eight-year-old anteater, was caught on video showing off its 16-inch tongue that it uses to "slurp up insects." Click here to see the video.

Fun interview

Dana Perino of Fox News, in her latest "Short questions" piece, shines the spotlight on "Fox & Friends First" co-anchor Todd Piro, who revealed the three presidents he'd invite to a party — and the best advice he's received in his life. Click here to get the story. 

Short Questions with Dana Perino

In a new "Short questions with Dana Perino," co-anchor Todd Piro of "Fox & Friends First" reveals that he never hits the snooze button, how his law degree comes in handy today — and the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party (and what would be on the menu). Dig in! (Fox News)

Travel talk

Here are smart tips about how to pack carry-on luggage for your summer vacation trip. The five top tips may surprise you. Click here to get the story.

Need a beach read? These five new titles, like "Jackpot Summer" and "A Happier Life," are out soon and make a great warm-weather read. Click here to get the story.

reading on the beach

A perfect beach book is one set in the summer, full of romance and sometimes even with a little mystery. (Martha Barreno/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

