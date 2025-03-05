Cutting boards every home cook needs in their kitchen

Your kitchen isn’t complete without a cutting board – or two, or three. They're not just useful tools, they're integral to safe and efficient food preparation. Depending on what you are using it for, you often need multiple sizes and various materials, including wood, bamboo and plastic.

Cutting boards can serve many purposes, from helping to keep food safe from cross-contamination to boosting kitchen productivity and doubling as decorative items. Plus, a cutting board makes a practical gift for new homeowners, newlyweds, anniversaries or simply anyone who enjoys cooking meals in the kitchen. If you’re ready to plop down some cash on a new cutting board (or two), there is a wide selection of cutting boards to consider. Here are 10 standout options.

Hiware’s extra-large bamboo cutting board can meet all your needs, whether you’re chopping, slicing or using it as a charcuterie tray. The surface is polished to be extremely flat and smooth and the resilience of the eco-friendly bamboo means it won't cause any damage — like cracks or dullness — to your knife blades. It’s also large enough to prep a big meal and has a border around the edges to catch any expelled liquid or juice and prevent messes. If you want one large enough to carve a roast or a turkey without spilling any juice, consider this Greener Chef version, which is also designed to rest on your cooktop range to save precious cabinet and counter space.

When it’s time to chop up vegetables for dinner or prep your meals for the week, you don’t want to leave deep cuts on your countertop. These HOMWE cutting boards are a heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic set that gives you more cutting versatility and efficiency that’s cleaner, safer, and better for daily food prep. A juice groove catches sticky liquids and a non-slip handle keeps it contained to your countertop. Speaking of, these nifty disposable cutting board liners will give you a little extra insurance that you won’t deal with slipping during use.

A personalized cutting board makes a great gift or a display piece in your home. This one by Naked Wood Works at Amazon allows you to fully customize it — from the inscription to the size to the wood type — at an affordable price. You can even purchase a stand to go with it. A personalized paddle-style cutting board is also a nice accent piece that stands on its own, turning a basic kitchen necessity into a work of art.

Sometimes simple is better, especially when it’s at this price point. This KitchenAid rubberwood cutting board is made from high-quality, durable wood and offers a sturdy and knife-friendly surface for cutting, chopping and slicing. Its natural wood finish not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes it gentle on knife edges, extending the life of your blades. The practical trench feature catches excess liquids and prevents messes, while its thick, sturdy construction ensures stability during use. While wood is practical and cost-effective, it requires maintenance to keep it from cracking. Enter this Howard Cutting Board Cleaner, which keeps the wood supple and conditioned.

The OXO carving and cutting board is made from high-quality, non-porous materials that resist stains, odors and deep knife grooves, ensuring long-lasting performance. Its double-sided design allows for versatile use, with one side featuring juice grooves to catch liquids and prevent spills. The board has non-slip edges and feet to keep it securely in place during food preparation, enhancing safety and ease of use. Lightweight yet sturdy, the OXO cutting board is easy to clean and maintain as it can even be put in the dishwasher! While Amazon has this board for the same price, you can take advantage of free Prime shipping if you’re a member. You can also try this KitchenAid cutting board , which is a few dollars less and offers a similar style.

If elevated basics are what you’re looking for, elevated is what you’ll get, with this teak cutting board at Sur La Table. Crafted from premium and sustainable teak wood, it provides a reliable, knife-friendly surface for chopping, slicing and dicing. If that price tag gives you sticker shock, you might also consider this teak paddle-style board at Walmart, roughly half the price.

Available at Walmart, this Farberware bamboo 3-piece set provides an eco-friendly and stylish option for your kitchen. The set includes three sizes, offering flexibility for tasks like slicing vegetables or carving meats. Bamboo is naturally resistant to bacteria and gentle on knife edges, helping to maintain your blades’ sharpness. The boards are lightweight yet sturdy, making them easy to handle and store. With their sleek, natural finish, these cutting boards double as attractive serving platters for cheese or charcuterie. And while these boards shouldn’t harm your knives, you might want to invest in a knife sharpener to keep your knives from getting dull and putting grooves into your boards!

This Gorilla Grip oversized cutting board set is made from thick, BPA-free plastic and designed to withstand heavy use without warping or cracking. It features three boards of different sizes, each with deep grooves to prevent spills, a textured surface for added grip and rubber edges to keep the board securely in place. The oversized design provides ample space for preparing significant cuts of meat or multiple ingredients at once. If you prefer square instead, check out this set , which is around the same price and has all the same features but in a different shape.

The Joseph Joseph cut and carve is an innovative option with an angled surface to catch and drain liquids, making it ideal for carving meats or slicing juicy fruits. Its non-slip feet and raised "meat grip" provide stability and help keep food in place while cutting. Lightweight yet durable, the board is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, making it a practical addition to any kitchen. Also practical and unique is a stainless steel option, which prevents cross contamination between meat and veggies.

