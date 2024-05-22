Indiana dog who 'cried endlessly' at shelter gets good news after video reaches thousands on Facebook

After spending more than 260 days at an Indiana animal shelter, a once-sad pup's situation has taken a happier turn.

Major, a 4-year-old terrier pit bull mix, was brought into the Humane Society for Hamilton County as a stray.

After arriving, the team at the shelter called the number found on his microchip.

Major's family was expected to arrive and pick him up, but they never showed, according to a Facebook post shared by the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Since then, Major had been filled with stress after spending time in his kennel and his evenings were never silent as he sat in his room crying "endlessly," the post continued.

The post showing a sorrowful Major garnered more than 260,000 views. The hope was for staff to help find him a loving family, preferably without cats.

Major's tears have ceased, and the pup has finally found that loving family.

The humane society shared the news in an updated Facebook post after Major captured the hearts of social media users.

The heartwarming video shared on May 18 shows Major joyously running up to the employees and saying goodbye before leaving with his adoptive family.

"As he walked out the door with his new family, we couldn't help but feel a major-sized hole in our hearts, but it's quickly filled with happiness knowing that he's found his perfect match," the Facebook post said.

The good news has continued to reach hundreds of thousands of users who have been following Major's story since the beginning.

"To everyone who shared Major's story, your support and kindness made all the difference. Because of you, Major's tale reached far and wide, leading him straight to the loving arms of his new family," staff at the humane society wrote.

"Thank you for being a part of Major's journey and for helping us make miracles happen."

In a separate post, the humane society reminded the public that there are so many animals that need homes.

"Every single dog here has their own story," the post read. "They might not all have gone viral, but they are all just as deserving of love, care and a safe place to call home. The shelter is a stressful environment for them, and every day they wait for their turn."

"They have so much affection to give and are waiting for someone like you to change their world."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Humane Society for Hamilton County for further comment.