Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas for the adventure-seeking dad

If hiking, biking or scaling a mountainside is Dad’s idea of fun, then this gift guide is for you.

Consider a gift that will cater to his adventurous spirit and provide practical tools and inspiration for his outdoor pursuits.

From action cameras to survival tools, here are five gift ideas on Amazon for the adventure-seeking dad.

GoPro HERO Action Camera, $229 on Amazon

This nifty gadget is perfect for capturing all outdoor adventures, from hiking and biking to water sports and more.

The GoPro HERO series offers a rugged camera designed to withstand various conditions.

This updated model features snappy performance, responsive touch controls and double the frame rate for amazingly smooth footage no matter the terrain, according to the Amazon product description.

CamelBak Hydration Pack, $65 on Amazon

Keep Dad hydrated during his adventures with a trusty hydration pack.

This one by CamelBak is comfortable to wear, lightweight, won’t make him sweat, and has enough capacity to carry water, snacks and other essentials for his trips.

Wise Owl Portable Hammock, $29.99 on Amazon

Give Dad a cozy spot to relax during his outdoor escapades with a portable hammock like this one by Wise Owl.

Whether he’s relaxing by the fire, sleeping under the stars or just lounging around this camping season, this hammock has everything needed to stay comfy and covered throughout the night.

It’s lightweight, durable and easy to set up and pack away, the product description says.

It comes in lots of colors to choose from, too.

Leatherman Multi-Tool or Swiss Army Knife, $59.95 on Amazon

Equip him with a versatile tool that can handle various tasks during his outdoor adventures, such as cutting, opening bottles, screwing and more.

This has 14 ergonomic tools in one, so it’s comfortable to use.

Take it a step further and have it engraved with Dad's initials for a personal touch.

National Geographic outdoor guidebook, $23.49 on Amazon

Inspire his next adventure with this National Geographic "Great Outdoors U.S.A." guidebook featuring thousands of trails, camping spots, climbing routes or other outdoor activities in his favorite destinations or new ones he can explore.

In this information-packed guide, he’ll be able to "uncover the best walking, biking, and hiking trails in any state, along with other outdoor activities, including birdwatching, outdoor yoga, ziplining, kayaking, forest bathing, skiing, snowshoeing, tubing and so much more."