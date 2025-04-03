Prepare your pets for warmer weather with these flea, tick and allergy medications

As temperatures rise and everyone gets outdoors more, pet owners face the challenge of protecting their pets from seasonal threats like fleas, ticks and allergies. These common issues can cause discomfort and health problems for your pets, so now is the time to prepare.

Flea and tick medications prevent infestations that can lead to skin irritations and more serious diseases like Lyme disease. Similarly, allergy medications can alleviate symptoms caused by pollen and other environmental allergens, ensuring your pet remains comfortable and healthy.

Amazon Basics cat flea treatment is an affordable, fast-acting medication for cats over nine pounds. It eliminates fleas in just 12 hours and keeps out infestations for up to four weeks. You apply the formula topically, so it’s easy to give to any cat. Amazon also has flea and tick medication for smaller cats over 1.5 pounds.

Original price: $80.99

Provide your cat with all-around protection from fleas and ticks when you use FRONTLINE Plus flea and tick treatment. You get six doses in a single pack. The topical treatment is waterproof, fast-acting and long-lasting. It’s proven to kill fleas, flea eggs, larvae, lice and ticks. You can use the treatment on cats as young as eight weeks old and as small as 1.5 pounds.

Protect your dog from fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks (which cause Lyme disease) by using Amazon Basics flea and tick topical treatment for extra-large dogs. After applying the topical treatment, fleas, ticks and their eggs and larvae will start being eliminated in as little as 24 hours. A single application lasts 30 days, and you get six doses in one pack.

Amazon also makes the same flea, tick and mosquito treatment for large dogs, medium dogs and small dogs.

K9 Advantix II XL 30-day treatment helps treat and prevent fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, biting flies and lice in dogs over 55 pounds. It kills fleas within 12 hours of applying, and it continually repels them for up to 30 days. The treatment is easy to apply and waterproof after 24 hours. You can also get K9 Advantix II for large dogs, as well as medium and small dogs.

Dogs with allergies constantly itch, especially when warmer weather rolls around. Pet Honesty’s allergy support soft chews naturally help your dog during allergy season. They can help improve your dog’s skin, soothe watery eyes, stop sneezing and prevent excessive itching. Pet Honesty chews are vet-recommended and made with natural ingredients like mushrooms, omega-3s from salmon oils and turmeric.

Original price: $32.97

Not only do Zesty Paws dog allergy relief chews help with allergies, but they provide support for your pet’s immune system and digestion. The Colostrum and astragalus roots help your dog maintain healthy histamine levels. Probiotics also help maintain a healthy gut and omega-3s support your pup’s immune health, skin and coat.