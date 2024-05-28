Expand / Collapse search
Florida officers 'arrest' nuisance alligator at 104-year-old woman's home

'Leave the grandmas alone,' an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office joked as he took the gator away

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a 104-year-old woman who needed a nuisance alligator removed from her property and the humorous "arrest" was shared on Facebook.

Florida officers recently made a wild "arrest" at the home of a 104-year-old woman who was visited by a 5-foot-long reptile.

Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted the video of the incident on Facebook after two officers received a call asking for a nuisance alligator to be removed from the resident's property.

"The citizen was noted to be afraid to leave her house due to the alligator and called for police services," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office PIO told Fox News Digital.

The encounter had the officers making humorous remarks to the gator.

removing alligator from home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shared a video of officers removing an alligator from a 104-year-old woman's home. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

"Oh, hey buddy!" Officer Jeff Kopp can be heard saying as the alligator swats its tail in an attempt to break free.

A licensed trapper was notified and assisted the Jacksonville officers with the reptile's removal, the PIO said.

nuisance alligator

Officer Kopp (pictured here) spoke to the alligator, telling it to "leave the grandmas alone." (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

"We can't cuff him," Kopp joked. "You are under arrest. You're going to leave the grandmas alone."

"I'm going to take you downtown," he added. "Let's go."

Kopp held the alligator down in the back of the truck as if he were taking the reptile back to the station.

The gator was then transported from the centenarian's home to the trapper's vehicle, the PIO officer shared.

FL gator comedic arrest

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call requiring two officers to make an "arrest" of a 5-foot-long alligator and the encounter was shared on social media. (Jacksonville Sheriffs Office/ Facebook)

The trapper has since relocated the alligator and the reptile is "alive and well," the Facebook post said.

"All in a day's work," the post added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said if you're concerned about the presence of an alligator in the Florida area, reach out to the department's toll-free "Nuisance Alligator Hotline" at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) and a trapper will be dispatched.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 