Florida officers 'arrest' nuisance alligator at 104-year-old woman's home

Florida officers recently made a wild "arrest" at the home of a 104-year-old woman who was visited by a 5-foot-long reptile.

Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted the video of the incident on Facebook after two officers received a call asking for a nuisance alligator to be removed from the resident's property.

"The citizen was noted to be afraid to leave her house due to the alligator and called for police services," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office PIO told Fox News Digital.

The encounter had the officers making humorous remarks to the gator.

"Oh, hey buddy!" Officer Jeff Kopp can be heard saying as the alligator swats its tail in an attempt to break free.

A licensed trapper was notified and assisted the Jacksonville officers with the reptile's removal, the PIO said.

"We can't cuff him," Kopp joked. "You are under arrest. You're going to leave the grandmas alone."

"I'm going to take you downtown," he added. "Let's go."

Kopp held the alligator down in the back of the truck as if he were taking the reptile back to the station.

The gator was then transported from the centenarian's home to the trapper's vehicle, the PIO officer shared.

The trapper has since relocated the alligator and the reptile is "alive and well," the Facebook post said.

"All in a day's work," the post added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said if you're concerned about the presence of an alligator in the Florida area, reach out to the department's toll-free "Nuisance Alligator Hotline" at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) and a trapper will be dispatched.