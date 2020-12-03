Beach house featured on 'The Undoing' now renting on Airbnb

Dream a little dream – or nightmare – in the beach house where the murder mystery series “The Undoing” was filmed.

Fans of HBO’s thriller drama, which aired its nail-biting finale this week, can now visit Airbnb to rent out the shingle-style beach home where Nicole Kidman’s character stayed on the show.

The home, located on Long Island’s North Fork with views of the Long Island Sound, was used as the family beach estate where Kidman’s character Grace Fraser, a therapist, escaped to after learning her unfaithful husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) was accused of murder. And for fans able to dissociate the front porch from the scene where Kidman confesses to being “terrified” to the police, it’s otherwise splendid.

While infidelity and murder are two central themes on the show, the six-bedroom home, situated on three acres of land in East Marion, N.Y., is described as "romantic." The abode, with all of its farmhouse charm, was originally built as a coast guard life-saving station in the late 19th century.

It’s said to be “beautifully renovated” with vintage furniture and modern conveniences like a six-burner WOLF stove, dining room table that seats 14, three guest rooms with queen size beds and a king size in the master and wifi for remote work. There’s also a tower guests can climb up and see 360 bird’s eye views of the island, an added touch that appears to have been edited out when the home was featured on the show.

Outside, and when the weather warms up, guests can bask in the home’s 50-by-16-foot swimming pool. There is also a playground for little ones.

For those who want to associate the home with more pleasant memories, the home was also featured on HBO’s hit “Girls” on the “Beach House” episode, which followed Allison Williams’ character Marnie inviting her lady friends to her mom’s sprawling summer home for a weekend getaway.

The home, which has room for up to 13 guests, is asking $1,300 per night.