Texas school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza awarded Bronze Cross by Girl Scouts of the USA

The Girl Scouts of the USA have bestowed one of their highest honors on Uvalde, Texas, shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza.

Ten-year-old Garza was awarded the Bronze Cross last week, which is earned for saving or attempting to save a life at the risk of a Girl Scout’s own life.

During the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, Garza attempted to call the police when she was shot and killed next to her best friend.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang wrote a letter to the Garza family, saying it was an "honor and privilege" on behalf of the entire Girl Scout movement to award Garza with the posthumous badge.

"Through her willingness to take decisive action in the midst of this devastating emergency, Amerie serves as a true example of leadership in action," she wrote.

"She was proud of the badges she earned." — The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas took to Twitter this week to recognize Garza and share this honor.

They described how the young Girl Scout did "all she could" to "save the lives of her classmates and teachers."

"It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family," the Southwest Texas troop tweeted in a thread.

The Girl Scouts continued to pay tribute to Amerie at her funeral services on Tuesday with a presentation of colors.

"We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations," the tweet reads.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas have provided resources on ways to help their Uvalde sisters on their website, including sending personalized cards and giving monetary and blood donations.

The troop posted a statement expressing how they felt "devastated" at the loss of Garza.

"Our hearts are broken for her family and friends, along with all of those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy," it reads.

Amerie Jo Garza was said to be a "bright and outgoing fourth grader who loved Play-Doh, playing with friends at recess and being a Girl Scout."

"Dozens of our girls, volunteers and staff have now lost friends or family members, and we are hurting alongside them."

"She was proud of the badges she earned."

TMX contributed to this report.