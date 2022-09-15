Are you still missing school supplies? One home contractor has some ideas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back-to-school season is already here — and you’re bound to have left something off your list by mistake that someone in the family still needs, wants or should have.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to detail some of the items that families may have forgotten to pick up at the start of the school year — but can't go without.

Those items include everything from vacuums to pepper spray, he suggested.

A vacuum! How could you forget a vacuum?

Bedell said that this is the number-one item that students forget to bring when going to college.

The Dirt Devil vacuum comes in different variations and can be broken down into a handheld vacuum device.

Bedell said the best part is that all of the options are under $100.

"It’s perfect for a small place or an apartment," he said.

Charging a device is one of the most important needs of a college student.

Bedell showed a charging station that holds 10 charging ports. The Limitless Innovation product also includes four USB ports and a heavy-duty cord.

"When you get to the dorm, sometimes they only have one or two outlets. This charging hub is amazing," he said.

Vitapod is a company that offers pods serving multiple purposes — energy, hydration and sport recovery.

Simply drop the pod in your water bottle, shake it up — and you have a hydrating drink with vitamins and minerals.

You can send the pods as a gift, too, and renew the order on vitapodworld.com.

With crime a strong concern all over the country, safety at school is more important than ever, Bedell suggested.

Sabre Safety offers personal, portable safety alarms for kids in all grade levels.

Bedell said the brand offers a personal alarm that connects to a smart device and can deploy upon triggering the alarm.

"If you deploy this, it sends a call to 911. It also geo-locates you — tells emergency services where you are," he said.

Also, during the crime discussion, Bedell discussed the Byrna shield backpack insert, which can fit into school bags or backpacks.

This device can quickly turn into a bulletproof shield.