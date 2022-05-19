St. Jude patient designs Monster Jam toy truck, surprised with real deal: ‘Just awesome’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A monster dream has become a reality for one St. Jude patient.

Calvin, a young artist, first got the chance to watch his original "Emoji Strong" truck design come to life as a Monster Jam toy truck — and now it's become the real deal.

Monster Jam delivered a huge surprise for Calvin and his mother, Tiffany, on Thursday orning, as they rolled in a featured Monster Jam monster truck sporting Calvin’s design on "Fox & Friends."

"That’s crazy," he responded. "That’s just awesome."

"It’s huge!" Tiffany said. "It’s so amazing to see his artwork on … a big scale."

Monster Jam spokesperson Bari Musawwir said it was an "amazing" opportunity for Calvin to have his original art featured at the Monster Jam World Finals this coming weekend in Orlando, Fla.

"The stage gets no bigger," he said. "I love that we’re featuring it here with you today."

Musawwir, a graphic designer himself, also complimented Calvin on his "epic artwork."

The 13-year-old has gone through more than 18 months of "grueling" chemo and radiation treatment, his mom noted — yet he's never failed to stay positive.

"He’s always kept a happy face," she said. "With all the doctors, all the nurses, he never has a sad face. Everyone’s like, ‘I never knew you were sick because you’re always so happy.’"

Prior to the grand monster truck reveal on Fox News Channel, the young teen expressed his gratitude while holding one of his packaged toy trucks.

"Makes me feel awesome," he said. "I started drawing four years ago and these are the emojis that I designed for the emotions that I feel during cancer."

Calvin described drawing different emoji icons such as the love emoji, funny emoji and bandaged emoji to represent the variety of feelings he had while enduring treatment.

The limited-edition St. Jude Emoji toy truck can be purchased at monsterjamsuperstore.coml; $10 from each sale is donated back to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.